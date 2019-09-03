Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security (Confidentiality/Integrity/Availability) Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of September 2019 09:10:12 AM Filed under
Security
  • Vulnerability round-up: Mozilla, Cisco and Samba issue security updates

    Mozilla, Cisco and Samba developmers yesterday issued security updates for their respective products, fixing a multitude of software vulnerabilities.

  • warning: implicit backdoor

    One way to slip malicious code into a project is to hack into their build server and just drop it in. Messy. Another way is to hack a trusted developer’s machine and alter the code there so that they commit it, but it might get spotted during code review. A third way is to become a developer, then yourself commit a seemingly innocuous patch containing an obfuscated backdoor. This is sneaky. Even better is to have somebody else intentionally commit the backdoor for you.

  • Yahoo Mail has been down for several hours [iophk: tweets in place of official communications Sad ]

    Customers are finding that they can't log in properly and instead of their emails, are greeted with a message reading "We are experiencing some technical details" with an error code of 15.

  • Windows 10 alert: Microsoft dealt another blow as users plagued by more PC problems

    Windows 10 was recently granted a new upgrade called KB4512941 that was supposed to resolve a number of known issues with the PC platform.

    However, following its debut many fans complained the software was responsible for causing high CPU usage.

    In particular, it was noted Microsoft's esteemed virtual assistant, Cortana, was taking up to a whopping 90 percent of CPU usage in some instances.

    However, it seems this is not the only issue affecting those that have obtained the KB4512941 update.

»

More in Tux Machines

Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing

Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end. Read more

You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks

Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Read more Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution

Join the Linux App Summit in Barcelona!

As many of you will know we, at KDE and together with GNOME, are organising the Linux App Summit (LAS for short). It will be in Barcelona between the 12th and 15th November. Read more

Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6