Windows 10 was recently granted a new upgrade called KB4512941 that was supposed to resolve a number of known issues with the PC platform.

However, following its debut many fans complained the software was responsible for causing high CPU usage.

In particular, it was noted Microsoft's esteemed virtual assistant, Cortana, was taking up to a whopping 90 percent of CPU usage in some instances.

However, it seems this is not the only issue affecting those that have obtained the KB4512941 update.