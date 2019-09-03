Security (Confidentiality/Integrity/Availability) Leftovers
-
Vulnerability round-up: Mozilla, Cisco and Samba issue security updates
Mozilla, Cisco and Samba developmers yesterday issued security updates for their respective products, fixing a multitude of software vulnerabilities.
-
warning: implicit backdoor
One way to slip malicious code into a project is to hack into their build server and just drop it in. Messy. Another way is to hack a trusted developer’s machine and alter the code there so that they commit it, but it might get spotted during code review. A third way is to become a developer, then yourself commit a seemingly innocuous patch containing an obfuscated backdoor. This is sneaky. Even better is to have somebody else intentionally commit the backdoor for you.
-
Yahoo Mail has been down for several hours [iophk: tweets in place of official communications ]
Customers are finding that they can't log in properly and instead of their emails, are greeted with a message reading "We are experiencing some technical details" with an error code of 15.
-
Windows 10 alert: Microsoft dealt another blow as users plagued by more PC problems
Windows 10 was recently granted a new upgrade called KB4512941 that was supposed to resolve a number of known issues with the PC platform.
However, following its debut many fans complained the software was responsible for causing high CPU usage.
In particular, it was noted Microsoft's esteemed virtual assistant, Cortana, was taking up to a whopping 90 percent of CPU usage in some instances.
However, it seems this is not the only issue affecting those that have obtained the KB4512941 update.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 614 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end.
You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks
Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution
Join the Linux App Summit in Barcelona!
As many of you will know we, at KDE and together with GNOME, are organising the Linux App Summit (LAS for short). It will be in Barcelona between the 12th and 15th November.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Recent comments
7 hours 20 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
7 hours 31 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 58 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 49 min ago
17 hours 52 min ago