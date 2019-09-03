Games: Linux Gaming On Steam, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and More
Linux Gaming On Steam Saw An Increase In The Month Of August 2019
Linux Gaming on Steam increased to 0.08% of the total player base in the month of August 2019. The new data comes after the gaming client, Steam, released its survey for August.
A lot of other data including the most popular OS, GPU and CPU were also revealed during the survey.
[...]
The mere increase in the player base of Linux might not seem impressive upfront but on a year-on-year percentage basis, this increase is significant. In August 2018, the player base was a mere 0.58% and now it is 0.22% more at 0.8%. The rise in the player base can also be credited with the release of Steam Play, which allowed a number of Windows games to be playable on Linux. Several developers also work really hard to make sure that popular games like DOOM and Borderlands 2 run natively on Linux without the need of any API like WINE. The number of native Linux games keeps increasing every month.
GTA: San Andreas is being remade (unofficially) in Unity and it supports Linux
Have any fond memories of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas? You might want to take a look at this new unofficial remake being made in Unity as it supports Linux.
Your pre-weekend look at what's on sale and some free weekends
It's Friday, the weekend is on the way and you're excited to start playing some games! Need something new? Got you covered. Note: a few picks from different stores, based on the current best deal.
First up, a reminder that Humble Bundle are doing an excellent RPG Bundle currently with titles like HIVESWAP: Act 1, Deep Sky Derelicts, Tyranny, Pillars of Eternity plus a few others. You can also get Darkwood, Beholder 2, Butcher and more in their Spooky Bundle.
Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end.
You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks
Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution
Join the Linux App Summit in Barcelona!
As many of you will know we, at KDE and together with GNOME, are organising the Linux App Summit (LAS for short). It will be in Barcelona between the 12th and 15th November.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
