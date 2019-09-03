Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of September 2019 09:18:54 AM Filed under
Red Hat
  • IBM Puts Red Hat OpenShift to Work on Sports Data at US Open

    During this year's tournament, IBM debuted Coach Advisor, a new solution developed with the United States Tennis Association and built from hybrid cloud resources from IBM and Red Hat.

  • PHP on the road to the 7.4.0 release

    Version 7.4.0RC1 is released. It's now enter the stabilisation phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users.

    RPM are available in the remi-php74 repository for Fedora ≥ 29 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS) and as Software Collection in the remi-safe repository (or remi for Fedora)

  • Fedora status updates

    Welcome to the first of a monthly set of updates on key areas within Fedora. This update includes Fedora Council representatives, Fedora Editions, and Fedora Objectives. The content here is based on the weekly updates submitted to the Fedora Council, published to the project dashboard.

    [...]

    The Fedora CoreOS team published a preview release on July 24. This was followed by 30.20190801.0, which successfully demonstrated a gradual rollout. The previous release runs on AWS’s us-east-1 region, bare metal, QEMU, and VMware. The team gave a talk at Flock and two talks at DevConf.us. Work is underway to fix issues like manual artifact signing and implement release streams and automatic updates.

»

More in Tux Machines

Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing

Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end. Read more

You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks

Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Read more Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution

Join the Linux App Summit in Barcelona!

As many of you will know we, at KDE and together with GNOME, are organising the Linux App Summit (LAS for short). It will be in Barcelona between the 12th and 15th November. Read more

Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6