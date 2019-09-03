Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
IBM Puts Red Hat OpenShift to Work on Sports Data at US Open
During this year's tournament, IBM debuted Coach Advisor, a new solution developed with the United States Tennis Association and built from hybrid cloud resources from IBM and Red Hat.
PHP on the road to the 7.4.0 release
Version 7.4.0RC1 is released. It's now enter the stabilisation phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users.
RPM are available in the remi-php74 repository for Fedora ≥ 29 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS) and as Software Collection in the remi-safe repository (or remi for Fedora)
Fedora status updates
Welcome to the first of a monthly set of updates on key areas within Fedora. This update includes Fedora Council representatives, Fedora Editions, and Fedora Objectives. The content here is based on the weekly updates submitted to the Fedora Council, published to the project dashboard.
The Fedora CoreOS team published a preview release on July 24. This was followed by 30.20190801.0, which successfully demonstrated a gradual rollout. The previous release runs on AWS’s us-east-1 region, bare metal, QEMU, and VMware. The team gave a talk at Flock and two talks at DevConf.us. Work is underway to fix issues like manual artifact signing and implement release streams and automatic updates.
Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end.
You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks
Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution
Join the Linux App Summit in Barcelona!
As many of you will know we, at KDE and together with GNOME, are organising the Linux App Summit (LAS for short). It will be in Barcelona between the 12th and 15th November.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
