Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For The Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
The new slab memory controller under review aims to provide better utilization via sharing slab pages between multiple memory cgroups.
With Facebook's internal testing of this code, it saved "hefty amounts of memory" up to 650~700Mb for a web front-end, 750~800Mb for a database cache, and around 700Mb for a DNS server. Overall it should ave 30~40% of slab memory compared to the existing implementation.
ARM-Powered Lenovo Yoga C630 Laptop To See Better Support With Linux 5.4
For those excited by the prospects of running Linux on Arm-based laptops, with the upcoming Linux 5.4 kernel will be better mainline support for the Lenovo Yoga C630 laptop.
Namely since earlier this year we've seen more out-of-tree Linux work for HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM laptops. But now queued ahead of the Linux 5.4 kernel is adding the DeviceTree additions for Yoga C630 support.
Chelsio Welcomes Integration Of SoftiWarp Into Upstream Linux Kernel 5.
What To Expect At The Open Networking Summit Europe
Arpit Joshipura, GM of Networking at the Linux Foundation talks about the highlights of the upcoming Open Networking Summit Europe.
Cloud Computing vs Edge Computing
In this clip, Arpit Joshipura explains the basic difference between Edge Computing and Cloud Computing.
Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end.
You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks
Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution
Join the Linux App Summit in Barcelona!
As many of you will know we, at KDE and together with GNOME, are organising the Linux App Summit (LAS for short). It will be in Barcelona between the 12th and 15th November.
