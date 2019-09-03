Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of September 2019 09:20:27 AM Filed under
Linux
»

More in Tux Machines

Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing

Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end. Read more

You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks

Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Read more Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution

Join the Linux App Summit in Barcelona!

As many of you will know we, at KDE and together with GNOME, are organising the Linux App Summit (LAS for short). It will be in Barcelona between the 12th and 15th November. Read more

Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6