today's howtos and leftovers
Condres 19.09 Cinnamon Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Condres 19.09, the Cinnamon edition.
Overview Of The Lightweight Linux Operating Systems
How to open source your academic work in 7 steps
How to change the color of your Linux terminal
How to Setup MySQL Master-Slave Replication on Ubuntu 18.04
Introduction to monitoring with Pandora FMS
Performing storage management tasks in Cockpit
-
Semantic Placement in Augmented Reality using MrEd
In this article we’re going to take a brief look at how we may want to think about placement of objects in Augmented Reality.
Designers often express ideas in a domain appropriate language. For example a designer may say “place that chair on the floor” or “hang that photo at eye level on the wall”.
However when we finalize a virtual scene in 3d we often keep only the literal or absolute XYZ position of elements and throw out the original intent - the deeper reason why an object ended up in a certain position.
It turns out that it’s worth keeping the intention - so that when AR scenes are re-created for new participants or in new physical locations that the scenes still “work” - that they still are satisfying experiences - even if some aspects change.
In a sense this recognizes the Japanese term 'Wabi-Sabi'; that aesthetic placement is always imperfect and contends between fickle forces. Describing placement in terms of semantic intent is also similar to responsive design on the web or the idea of design patterns as described by Christopher Alexander.
ArangoDB: Three Databases in One
ArangoDB, a German database expanding its business in the United States, has released new capabilities in version 3.5 of its eponymous database management software to make it easier to query and search growing data sets across multiple data models.
Multimodel databases take on the issue of effectively using data stored in different ways, but also of managing multiple databases, each with its own storage and operational requirements, including data consistency.
With ArangoDB, data can be stored as key-value pairs, graphs or documents and accessed with one declarative query language. And you can do both at the same time — a document query and a graph query. The combination offers flexibility and performance advantages, explained Claudius Weinberger, CEO.
Open Source Is Poised To Have A Greater Impact On Security [iophk: marketeering]
Falco, another open source security project, is a native runtime protection/detection tool for hosts and containers. It lives right in the container environment and can ascertain everything going on by watching system calls, obviating the need for agents in each container. It also provides rich out-of-box policies/rules that can be used to detect anomalous behavior in different levels, including the host, container and cluster levels.
Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end.
You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks
Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution
Join the Linux App Summit in Barcelona!
As many of you will know we, at KDE and together with GNOME, are organising the Linux App Summit (LAS for short). It will be in Barcelona between the 12th and 15th November.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
