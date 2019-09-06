Awesome Vim Cheat Sheets to Help You Learn Vim
A useful collection of Vim cheat sheets to help you learn Vim editor faster. You can use them and download them for free.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 658 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos and leftovers
LibreOffice QA Report and Proprietary FreeOffice Update
Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end.
You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks
Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution
Recent comments
10 hours 54 sec ago
10 hours 5 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
17 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 17 min ago
20 hours 22 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 32 min ago