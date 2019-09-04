Games: Celeste, Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest, Fantastic Creatures and More
-
Celeste Chapter 9 to arrive with over 100 new levels next week in a free update
If you enjoyed the highly rated tight platformer Celeste, we've got good news for you as a huge free update is due to arrive next week.
The developer has confirmed September 9th will see the Celeste Chapter 9: Farewell release, which will include 100+ new levels to bring Celeste up to a whopping total level count of over 800! Additionally there will also be 40 minutes of new music from Lena Raine along with several brand new mechanics and items.
-
Comedy point and click adventure Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest releasing this month
Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest from the small Ukrainian team Specialbit Studio is now due to release on September 27th and it looks like it could be pretty amusing.
The developers said the game is as a result of a weird dream one of them had while running a high fever, where they got sent to hell. We've all had some pretty weird dreams right? Well Specialbit Studio decided to turn the dream into a game. In Angelo and Deemon you assume the role of Angelo, a blogger who got sent to hell and is now recording the journey.
-
Turn-based 4X game with mythological units Fantastic Creatures confirmed to be heading to Linux
Set in a divine Chinese realm, Fantastic Creatures is a 4x strategy game about a dying world full of mythological creatures and later this year it will release with Linux support.
Currently in development by Blue Callisto, a one-person studio run by "FMR" who has a passion for 4x and strategy games. They previously ran through a lot of Let's Play videos for strategy games on YouTube and now they're rolling their own with Fantastic Creatures.
-
Valve has some new Steam search features with Steam Labs, updates to Micro Trailers
Valve has announced some more updates to Steam Labs, their new testing area for features that may make it into Steam officially at some point.
Firstly, there's something entirely new. You can opt-in to the new Search experiment which will tweak the way you see and interact with lists across the entire Steam store, as opposed to being limited to the Labs area. It adds in: infinite scroll; price and sale filters; the ability to hide items on your wishlist or items you already own or you've ignored and multiple updates to the way tag filtering works.
-
today's howtos and leftovers
LibreOffice QA Report and Proprietary FreeOffice Update
Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing. The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end.
You can now use Apple Music on Linux without any hacks
Apple Music is now available through a web browser, which means I’m pleased/obligated to report that you can now use the service on Linux! Users on Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other distros just need to load beta.music.apple.com in a modern web browser (sorry Lynx) and, et voila: the ability to stream Apple Music on Linux. Also: Here's How To Easily Use Apple Music From Any Linux Distribution
