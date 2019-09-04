Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and Exim Hole
-
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (exim4 and firefox-esr), Fedora (lxc, lxcfs, pdfresurrect, python3-lxc, rdesktop, and seamonkey), Oracle (kernel), and SUSE (nginx, python-Werkzeug, SUSE Manager Client Tools, and util-linux and shadow).
-
Reproducible Builds in August 2019
In these monthly reports we outline the most important things that have happened in the world of Reproducible Builds and we have been up to.
As a quick recap of our project, whilst anyone can inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, most software is distributed to end users or systems as precompiled binaries. The motivation behind the reproducible builds effort is to ensure zero changes have been introduced during these compilation processes. This is achieved by promising identical results are always generated from a given source thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was changed or even compromised.
-
Critical vulnerability in Exim
Anybody running the Exim mail system will want to apply the updates that are being released today; there is a remote code-execution vulnerability in its TLS-handling code with a known proof-of-concept exploit.
-
CVE-2019-15846
If your Exim server accepts TLS connections, it is vulnerable. This does not depend on the TLS libray, so both, GnuTLS and OpenSSL are affected.
-
