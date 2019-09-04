Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and Exim Hole

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of September 2019 04:53:20 PM Filed under
Security
  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (exim4 and firefox-esr), Fedora (lxc, lxcfs, pdfresurrect, python3-lxc, rdesktop, and seamonkey), Oracle (kernel), and SUSE (nginx, python-Werkzeug, SUSE Manager Client Tools, and util-linux and shadow).

  • Reproducible Builds in August 2019

    In these monthly reports we outline the most important things that have happened in the world of Reproducible Builds and we have been up to.

    As a quick recap of our project, whilst anyone can inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, most software is distributed to end users or systems as precompiled binaries. The motivation behind the reproducible builds effort is to ensure zero changes have been introduced during these compilation processes. This is achieved by promising identical results are always generated from a given source thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was changed or even compromised.

  • Critical vulnerability in Exim

    Anybody running the Exim mail system will want to apply the updates that are being released today; there is a remote code-execution vulnerability in its TLS-handling code with a known proof-of-concept exploit.

  • CVE-2019-15846

    If your Exim server accepts TLS connections, it is vulnerable. This does not depend on the TLS libray, so both, GnuTLS and OpenSSL are affected.

»

More in Tux Machines

Turbostat Utility Sees Late Updates In Linux 5.3

The Turbostat utility that lives within the Linux kernel source tree for reporting various power/frequency metrics on x86_64 processors saw some late updates merged last weekend for the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel. Read more

Top 20 Best Apps and Games in Tizen Store for August 2019

It is that time of the month again when we see what the best apps and games were on the Tizen Store for the previously month – now August 2019. Generally, we have seen that WhatsApp Messenger, Facebook and Facebook Messenger have stayed in the top three. Although, in last months table, Facebook Messenger had dropped a place, going from third to fourth place. Read more

Latte bug fix release v0.9.2

Latte Dock v0.9.2 has been released containing important fixes and improvements! Read more

Firefox 69 / 70 Beta Against Chrome 76 On Ubuntu Linux

With Firefox 69 released and Firefox 70 entering beta, here are some fresh web browser benchmarks between Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome from Ubuntu Linux. On the Firefox size, Firefox 68, 69, and 70 Beta were tested with and without WebRender being enabled and compared to Google's current Chrome 76 stable release. From an Intel Core i9 7960X workstation with Radeon RX 550 graphics running Ubuntu 19.04, the official Linux x86_64 binaries of these different Chrome/Firefox releases were tested. The Firefox runs with WebRender were forced using the MOZ_WEBRENDER environment variable. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6