Finished the main campaign adventure mode in Distance? Well there's now even more levels for you to try and beat in the latest big update to the fantastic and challenging racing platformer.

The free Horizon Update lands almost a year after it left Early Access. It adds in three new new Refract levels: Liminal, Serenity and Zenith all under Sprint. There's also 18 new Community levels that were officially added into the game across various modes, although most are Sprint. A bunch of UI improvements were made too, especially for the Online menu making it a bit more streamlined.