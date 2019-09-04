Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Distance, Vagrus - The Riven Realms, BATTLETECH and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 6th of September 2019 05:19:00 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • The incredibly atmospheric racing platformer Distance just got even bigger

    Finished the main campaign adventure mode in Distance? Well there's now even more levels for you to try and beat in the latest big update to the fantastic and challenging racing platformer.

    The free Horizon Update lands almost a year after it left Early Access. It adds in three new new Refract levels: Liminal, Serenity and Zenith all under Sprint. There's also 18 new Community levels that were officially added into the game across various modes, although most are Sprint. A bunch of UI improvements were made too, especially for the Online menu making it a bit more streamlined.

  • Vagrus - The Riven Realms, the dark narrative RPG surpasses more milestones on Fig and it's coming to GOG

    The dark narrative-focused RPG Vagrus - The Riven Realms has surpassed $40K in funding on Fig's Open Access program, so they've hit more development milestones and it seems GOG were impressed by it.

  • A new Humble Monthly is up with BATTLETECH as an early unlock

    Looks like another good Humble Monthly has just arrived, as the early unlock game is the strategy title BATTLETECH which has Linux support.

    Checking SteamDB, looks like this is the cheapest BATTLETECH has been so far too. In this case, it's even better value since you get a bunch of additional games unlocked next month. On top of that there's access to the Humble Trove, their curated selection of DRM free games and there's plenty in there that support Linux too.

  • You can now level up your Dota Underlords Proto-Pass to 99

    Valve have uncapped the Proto-Pass, allowing players to level it up all the way now and earn even more rewards for playing the game. That, plus more smaller bits in the latest update.

    Alchemist, Bloodseeker, Crystal Maiden, Sand King and Tusk now actually have some visual upgrades when you get them to a 2 and 3 star. There's some animation improvements, a framerate option on mobile, melee units will target barricades if there's no better target and Assassin targeting and Blink Daggers are now a bit more random between left and right when selecting the target.

»

More in Tux Machines

Turbostat Utility Sees Late Updates In Linux 5.3

The Turbostat utility that lives within the Linux kernel source tree for reporting various power/frequency metrics on x86_64 processors saw some late updates merged last weekend for the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel. Read more

Top 20 Best Apps and Games in Tizen Store for August 2019

It is that time of the month again when we see what the best apps and games were on the Tizen Store for the previously month – now August 2019. Generally, we have seen that WhatsApp Messenger, Facebook and Facebook Messenger have stayed in the top three. Although, in last months table, Facebook Messenger had dropped a place, going from third to fourth place. Read more

Latte bug fix release v0.9.2

Latte Dock v0.9.2 has been released containing important fixes and improvements! Read more

Firefox 69 / 70 Beta Against Chrome 76 On Ubuntu Linux

With Firefox 69 released and Firefox 70 entering beta, here are some fresh web browser benchmarks between Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome from Ubuntu Linux. On the Firefox size, Firefox 68, 69, and 70 Beta were tested with and without WebRender being enabled and compared to Google's current Chrome 76 stable release. From an Intel Core i9 7960X workstation with Radeon RX 550 graphics running Ubuntu 19.04, the official Linux x86_64 binaries of these different Chrome/Firefox releases were tested. The Firefox runs with WebRender were forced using the MOZ_WEBRENDER environment variable. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6