Games: Distance, Vagrus - The Riven Realms, BATTLETECH and More
The incredibly atmospheric racing platformer Distance just got even bigger
Finished the main campaign adventure mode in Distance? Well there's now even more levels for you to try and beat in the latest big update to the fantastic and challenging racing platformer.
The free Horizon Update lands almost a year after it left Early Access. It adds in three new new Refract levels: Liminal, Serenity and Zenith all under Sprint. There's also 18 new Community levels that were officially added into the game across various modes, although most are Sprint. A bunch of UI improvements were made too, especially for the Online menu making it a bit more streamlined.
Vagrus - The Riven Realms, the dark narrative RPG surpasses more milestones on Fig and it's coming to GOG
The dark narrative-focused RPG Vagrus - The Riven Realms has surpassed $40K in funding on Fig's Open Access program, so they've hit more development milestones and it seems GOG were impressed by it.
A new Humble Monthly is up with BATTLETECH as an early unlock
Looks like another good Humble Monthly has just arrived, as the early unlock game is the strategy title BATTLETECH which has Linux support.
Checking SteamDB, looks like this is the cheapest BATTLETECH has been so far too. In this case, it's even better value since you get a bunch of additional games unlocked next month. On top of that there's access to the Humble Trove, their curated selection of DRM free games and there's plenty in there that support Linux too.
You can now level up your Dota Underlords Proto-Pass to 99
Valve have uncapped the Proto-Pass, allowing players to level it up all the way now and earn even more rewards for playing the game. That, plus more smaller bits in the latest update.
Alchemist, Bloodseeker, Crystal Maiden, Sand King and Tusk now actually have some visual upgrades when you get them to a 2 and 3 star. There's some animation improvements, a framerate option on mobile, melee units will target barricades if there's no better target and Assassin targeting and Blink Daggers are now a bit more random between left and right when selecting the target.
