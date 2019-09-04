Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 6th of September 2019 05:26:22 PM

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.10.0!

You can "pin" files now. Pinned files stay open when bulk-closing files for example via

File > Close All and File > Close All Files in Project. They also stay on top in the Open Documents pane and in the document dropdown in the editor toolbar. The pin functionality is available via the context menu on the document dropdown and the Open Documents pane.

Our client for the Language Server Protocol is now better integrated into Locator: It shows symbols from the current document '.', from the workspace ':', and classes 'c' and functions 'm'. If the server provides a tool tip for a code location, the client shows it in the editor. In the server settings you can specify that it should only be started when needed, and you can use variables for the server executable and arguments.

We also moved the plugin out of experimental state, so it is enabled by default.

We fixed many issues with the reformatting feature of QML files, which could lead to invalid code.