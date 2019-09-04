Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 6th of September 2019 05:28:28 PM

Filed under

I am pleased to announce that Qt 5.13.1 is released today. As a patch release, Qt 5.13.1 does not add any new functionality but provides many bug fixes and other improvements.

Compared to Qt 5.13.0, the new Qt 5.13.1 contains around 500 bug fixes. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.13.1.

Note that as a long-term supported release Qt 5.12 LTS receives all the applicable bug fixes as well. We are working on the next patch level release, Qt 5.12.5, to be available in the coming weeks. So unless you need the new functionality provided by Qt 5.13 it is fine to stay using Qt 5.12 LTS and get the relevant bug fixes.