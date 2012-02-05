Stable kernels 5.2.12, 4.19.70, 4.14.142, 4.9.191, 4.4.191, 5.2.13, and 4.19.71
-
Linux 5.2.12
I'm announcing the release of the 5.2.12 kernel.
All users of the 5.2 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.2.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.2.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
-
Linux 4.19.70
-
Linux 4.14.142
-
Linux 4.9.191
-
Linux 4.4.191
-
Linux 5.2.13
-
Linux 4.19.71
-
