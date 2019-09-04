Latte bug fix release v0.9.2
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 631 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Turbostat Utility Sees Late Updates In Linux 5.3
The Turbostat utility that lives within the Linux kernel source tree for reporting various power/frequency metrics on x86_64 processors saw some late updates merged last weekend for the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel.
Top 20 Best Apps and Games in Tizen Store for August 2019
It is that time of the month again when we see what the best apps and games were on the Tizen Store for the previously month – now August 2019. Generally, we have seen that WhatsApp Messenger, Facebook and Facebook Messenger have stayed in the top three. Although, in last months table, Facebook Messenger had dropped a place, going from third to fourth place.
Latte bug fix release v0.9.2
Latte Dock v0.9.2 has been released containing important fixes and improvements!
Firefox 69 / 70 Beta Against Chrome 76 On Ubuntu Linux
With Firefox 69 released and Firefox 70 entering beta, here are some fresh web browser benchmarks between Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome from Ubuntu Linux. On the Firefox size, Firefox 68, 69, and 70 Beta were tested with and without WebRender being enabled and compared to Google's current Chrome 76 stable release. From an Intel Core i9 7960X workstation with Radeon RX 550 graphics running Ubuntu 19.04, the official Linux x86_64 binaries of these different Chrome/Firefox releases were tested. The Firefox runs with WebRender were forced using the MOZ_WEBRENDER environment variable.
Content available under CC-BY-SA
© by original authors
Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6
Recent comments
23 min 57 sec ago
36 min 16 sec ago
16 hours 53 sec ago
16 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago
23 hours 41 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago