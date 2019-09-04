Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Top 20 Best Apps and Games in Tizen Store for August 2019

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 6th of September 2019 05:45:22 PM Filed under
Linux
Gaming

It is that time of the month again when we see what the best apps and games were on the Tizen Store for the previously month – now August 2019. Generally, we have seen that WhatsApp Messenger, Facebook and Facebook Messenger have stayed in the top three. Although, in last months table, Facebook Messenger had dropped a place, going from third to fourth place.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Turbostat Utility Sees Late Updates In Linux 5.3

The Turbostat utility that lives within the Linux kernel source tree for reporting various power/frequency metrics on x86_64 processors saw some late updates merged last weekend for the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel. Read more

Top 20 Best Apps and Games in Tizen Store for August 2019

It is that time of the month again when we see what the best apps and games were on the Tizen Store for the previously month – now August 2019. Generally, we have seen that WhatsApp Messenger, Facebook and Facebook Messenger have stayed in the top three. Although, in last months table, Facebook Messenger had dropped a place, going from third to fourth place. Read more

Latte bug fix release v0.9.2

Latte Dock v0.9.2 has been released containing important fixes and improvements! Read more

Firefox 69 / 70 Beta Against Chrome 76 On Ubuntu Linux

With Firefox 69 released and Firefox 70 entering beta, here are some fresh web browser benchmarks between Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome from Ubuntu Linux. On the Firefox size, Firefox 68, 69, and 70 Beta were tested with and without WebRender being enabled and compared to Google's current Chrome 76 stable release. From an Intel Core i9 7960X workstation with Radeon RX 550 graphics running Ubuntu 19.04, the official Linux x86_64 binaries of these different Chrome/Firefox releases were tested. The Firefox runs with WebRender were forced using the MOZ_WEBRENDER environment variable. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6