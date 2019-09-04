New OSGeoLive Release Opens Doors to Geospatial Worlds
OSGeoLive is a unique Linux distro. It pulls together a large library of Linux tools and applications that support geospatial workloads. It is not designed to be a general usability Linux operating system, but if you add the software it's missing, you can happily use it for other computing tasks.
I was particularly intrigued by some of its standalone applications and Web app offerings. Browsing through this distro's feature tools was a fun-filled discovery experience.
Nothing needed to be set up or configured. One click led to another. With each new screen came interesting information that teased my inquisitive mind. The experience actually sparked an interest in the world of geospatial elements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 653 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
23 min 57 sec ago
36 min 16 sec ago
16 hours 53 sec ago
16 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago
23 hours 41 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago