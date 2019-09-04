The widely used Exim email server software is due to be patched today to close a critical security flaw that can be exploited to potentially gain root-level access to the machine.

The programming blunder can be abused over the network, or internet if the server is public facing, or by logged-in users to completely commandeer vulnerable installations, steal or tamper with data, install spyware, and so on.

The vulnerability, designated CVE-2019-15846, has been kept under tight wraps. Details of the bug, along with updates to install to address the security weakness, are due to go live today at 1000 UTC. To be safe from the remote-code execution flaw, ensure you are running version 4.92.2 or later, either built from source or obtained from your operating system's package manager.