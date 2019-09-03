GNU Wget2 Reaches Beta With Faster Download Speeds, New Features
GNU Wget2 is a from scratch rewrite of the popular wget downloading utility. GNU Wget2 wraps around the libwget library while now being multi-threaded and supporting other features to provide better performance over the current wget releases.
GNU Wget2 is providing for faster performance by being multi-threaded, properly supporting HTTP2 connections, handling HTTP compression features, dealing with parallel connections, taking into account the If-Modified-Since HTTP header, and other features.
Hi, we, the maintainers, are happy to announce the release 1.99.2 of GNU Wget2. GNU Wget2 is the successor of GNU Wget, a file and recursive website downloader. Designed and written from scratch it wraps around libwget, that provides the basic functions needed by a web client. Wget2 works multi-threaded and uses many features to allow fast operation. In many cases Wget2 downloads much faster than Wget1.x due to HTTP2, HTTP compression, parallel connections and use of If-Modified-Since HTTP header. GNU Wget2 is licensed under GPLv3+. Libwget is licensed under LGPLv3+. Thanks to all authors that made this release possible (list auto-generated, sorted by # of commits). Also many thanks to all contributors and translators who are not listed in git meta data. ``` Tim Rühsen Darshit Shah Kumar Mallikarjuna DalmeGNU Ander Juaristi Josef Moellers Neil Locketz Rohan Fletcher Tsukasa OI Gisle Vanem Leif Ryge Leon Klingele Rafael Fontenelle Yuri Chornoivan sameeran joshi sebma ``` **Noteworthy changes since the last release:** ``` * Improve docs * Improve build system * More continuous integration testing * Add functionality tests * Add examples * Add HTTP/2 support for test suite (GSOC project) * Add OCSP responder for test suite (GSOC project) * Add new option --keep-extension * Add new option --retry-on-http-status * Add new option --dns-cache-preload * Add -X/--exclude-directories and -I/--include-directories * Add new option --save-content-on * Add new option --limit-rate * Add new option --unlink (Wget1.x compatibility) * Add new option --start-pos (Wget1.x compatibility) * Add new option --no-if-modified-since * Add new option --ocsp-server * Add new option --ocsp-nonce * Add new option --ocsp-date * Add bitmap type to libwget * Add support for Chromium's HSTS Preload List * Add zstd decompression (RFC8478) * Add WolfSSL as alternative TLS backend * Add OpenSSL as alternative TLS backend * Add arguments fail / nofail to --verify-sig * Add TLSv1_x to --secure-protocol * Add support for TCP FastOpen Linux 4.11+ style * Add basic HTML entity decoding (RFC1866) * Add TLS 1.3 post-handshake authentication * Add XDG Desktop Specification support for config files * Remove support for libidn2 < 0.14 and libunistring * Remove option --gnutls-options (use --secure-protocol instead) * Rename --dns-caching to --dns-cache (Wget1.x compatibility) * Skip -np/--no-parent for CSS URLs * Enable syncing with translationproject.org while bootstrapping * Fix HTTP/2 slowness issue * Fix xattr behavior (CVE-2018-20483) * Fixed a pile of bugs * Made many changes to the libwget API
OSGeoLive is a unique Linux distro. It pulls together a large library of Linux tools and applications that support geospatial workloads. It is not designed to be a general usability Linux operating system, but if you add the software it's missing, you can happily use it for other computing tasks. I was particularly intrigued by some of its standalone applications and Web app offerings. Browsing through this distro's feature tools was a fun-filled discovery experience. Nothing needed to be set up or configured. One click led to another. With each new screen came interesting information that teased my inquisitive mind. The experience actually sparked an interest in the world of geospatial elements.
