GNU Wget2 Reaches Beta With Faster Download Speeds, New Features

GNU

GNU Wget2 is a from scratch rewrite of the popular wget downloading utility. GNU Wget2 wraps around the libwget library while now being multi-threaded and supporting other features to provide better performance over the current wget releases.

GNU Wget2 is providing for faster performance by being multi-threaded, properly supporting HTTP2 connections, handling HTTP compression features, dealing with parallel connections, taking into account the If-Modified-Since HTTP header, and other features.

  • GNU Wget2 1.99.2 (beta) released
    Hi,

we, the maintainers, are happy to announce the release 1.99.2 of GNU Wget2.

GNU Wget2 is the successor of GNU Wget, a file and recursive website
downloader.

Designed and written from scratch it wraps around libwget, that provides
the basic
functions needed by a web client.

Wget2 works multi-threaded and uses many features to allow fast operation.

In many cases Wget2 downloads much faster than Wget1.x due to HTTP2,
HTTP compression,
parallel connections and use of If-Modified-Since HTTP header.

GNU Wget2 is licensed under GPLv3+. Libwget is licensed under LGPLv3+.

Thanks to all authors that made this release possible (list
auto-generated, sorted by # of commits).
Also many thanks to all contributors and translators who are not listed
in git meta data.
```
Tim Rühsen
Darshit Shah
Kumar Mallikarjuna
DalmeGNU
Ander Juaristi
Josef Moellers
Neil Locketz
Rohan Fletcher
Tsukasa OI
Gisle Vanem
Leif Ryge
Leon Klingele
Rafael Fontenelle
Yuri Chornoivan
sameeran joshi
sebma
```

**Noteworthy changes since the last release:**
```
  * Improve docs
  * Improve build system
  * More continuous integration testing
  * Add functionality tests
  * Add examples
  * Add HTTP/2 support for test suite (GSOC project)
  * Add OCSP responder for test suite (GSOC project)
  * Add new option --keep-extension
  * Add new option --retry-on-http-status
  * Add new option --dns-cache-preload
  * Add -X/--exclude-directories and -I/--include-directories
  * Add new option --save-content-on
  * Add new option --limit-rate
  * Add new option --unlink (Wget1.x compatibility)
  * Add new option --start-pos (Wget1.x compatibility)
  * Add new option --no-if-modified-since
  * Add new option --ocsp-server
  * Add new option --ocsp-nonce
  * Add new option --ocsp-date
  * Add bitmap type to libwget
  * Add support for Chromium's HSTS Preload List
  * Add zstd decompression (RFC8478)
  * Add WolfSSL as alternative TLS backend
  * Add OpenSSL as alternative TLS backend
  * Add arguments fail / nofail to --verify-sig
  * Add TLSv1_x to --secure-protocol
  * Add support for TCP FastOpen Linux 4.11+ style
  * Add basic HTML entity decoding (RFC1866)
  * Add TLS 1.3 post-handshake authentication
  * Add XDG Desktop Specification support for config files
  * Remove support for libidn2 < 0.14 and libunistring
  * Remove option --gnutls-options (use --secure-protocol instead)
  * Rename --dns-caching to --dns-cache (Wget1.x compatibility)
  * Skip -np/--no-parent for CSS URLs
  * Enable syncing with translationproject.org while bootstrapping
  * Fix HTTP/2 slowness issue
  * Fix xattr behavior (CVE-2018-20483)
  * Fixed a pile of bugs
  * Made many changes to the libwget API
    Hello,

A new snapshot, `0.0.20190905`, has been tagged in the git repository.

Please note that this snapshot is, like the rest of the project at this point
in time, experimental, and does not constitute a real release that would be
considered secure and bug-free. WireGuard is generally thought to be fairly
stable, and most likely will not crash your computer (though it may).
However, as this is a pre-release snapshot, it comes with no guarantees, and
its security is not yet to be depended on; it is not applicable for CVEs.

With all that said, if you'd like to test this snapshot out, there are a
few relevant changes.

