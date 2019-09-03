Security Leftovers Exim marks the spot… of remote code execution: Patch due out today for 'give me root' flaw in mail server The widely used Exim email server software is due to be patched today to close a critical security flaw that can be exploited to potentially gain root-level access to the machine. The programming blunder can be abused over the network, or internet if the server is public facing, or by logged-in users to completely commandeer vulnerable installations, steal or tamper with data, install spyware, and so on. The vulnerability, designated CVE-2019-15846, has been kept under tight wraps. Details of the bug, along with updates to install to address the security weakness, are due to go live today at 1000 UTC. To be safe from the remote-code execution flaw, ensure you are running version 4.92.2 or later, either built from source or obtained from your operating system's package manager.

Is Linux Really Immune to Viruses and Malware? Here's the Truth

One reason people switch to Linux is to have better security. Once you switch to Linux, the thinking goes, you no longer have to worry about viruses and other types of malware. But while this is largely true in practice, desktop Linux isn't actually all that secure.

Thousands of servers infected with new Lilocked (Lilu) ransomware

WireGuard Releases New Snapshot While Not Expected For Linux 5.4 Mainline WireGuard 0.0.20190905 was released on Thursday by lead developer Jason Donenfeld. WireGuard 0.0.20190905 is the newest snapshot for this secure VPN tunnel that has been making waves in recent years. While WireGuard has been brought to many operating systems and mobile platforms, WireGuard itself is still considered "experimental but fairly stable."

WireGuard Snapshot `0.0.20190905` Available Hello, A new snapshot, `0.0.20190905`, has been tagged in the git repository. Please note that this snapshot is, like the rest of the project at this point in time, experimental, and does not constitute a real release that would be considered secure and bug-free. WireGuard is generally thought to be fairly stable, and most likely will not crash your computer (though it may). However, as this is a pre-release snapshot, it comes with no guarantees, and its security is not yet to be depended on; it is not applicable for CVEs. With all that said, if you'd like to test this snapshot out, there are a few relevant changes.