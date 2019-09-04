Storage is a big part of any application design strategy, but containers throw something of a monkey wrench into the traditional storage models. You’ve likely noticed that Red Hat has a few dogs in the storage race, most notably Red Hat Container Storage. We’re curious to see how much our readers care about this topic, and as such, we’ve whipped up yet another survey we’d be tickled pink if you could fill out for us. We’re not sending any emails, marketing materials or salespeople out in response to this survey, we just want to check the oil, as it were. So if you’ve got a little extra time, would you mind answering a few quick questions for us? As always, our goal is to better serve our readers, not to better sell to them. We’re trying to treat our blog like a magazine, and before we start covering new topics and adding how-to’s on storage, we’d like to see if those are topics that would interest you.

rpminspect-0.5 is now available. The releases are noted on the github project page. I uploaded the tarball there. I have done builds in Fedora rawhide and the f31 branch. For other releases, you will need to use the Copr repos.

Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week. The Beta freeze is underway and the Go/No-Go meeting is Thursday! I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

Events: GUADEC 2019, Akademy and Open Source XR Conference The Future of Theming on GNOME, and more from GUADEC 2019 The System76 team has returned from GUADEC and successfully recovered from crippling jetlag! (Mostly.) Based on many constructive conversations that took place over the course of the conference, we’re very excited about GNOME’s future and eager to see how the project progresses. Here’s what we learned: Theming Theming was a huge topic of discussion at GUADEC. Ultimately, GNOME members arrived at a compelling solution that we believe works for GNOME, application developers, and hardware vendors alike. The proposed solution involves transitioning Adwaita, GNOME’s default theme, into a theming engine, along with adding the necessary documentation. Using Adwaita as a theming engine would introduce new flexibilities to theming in GNOME, and would allow app developers more control over the appearance of their application on different themes. The addition of FreeDesktop.org’s dark style is being considered as well, which would also allow for better control over an application’s appearance across desktop environments.

New job, but no Akademy Since June of this year, I’m working for NLnet foundation. NLnet gives grants to people to improve the internet. NLnet is growing because it is handling grants for European Next Generation Internet (NGI) programs. This means more funds for new search technologies and privacy enhancing technologies. Typical grants go towards the creation of materials (mostly software) that are made available under free licenses. I’m honoured to have been asked for this position and will do my best for the success of the projects that we support.

Bringing the FOSS XR community together With the recent release of the OpenXR 1.0 specification, the presence of numerous Open Source platforms for Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, and a growing community of developers, the need for a collaborative Open Source XR Conference became clear. With millions of VR headsets already on the market and preliminary support for platforms like Linux and BSD introduced, the only remaining pieces of the puzzle needing more work are better open drivers and adoption. That being said, we're very excited to announce the 1st edition of the FOSS XR Conference, a new yearly gathering aimed at bringing the community together and giving a podium to the future of XR. Whether it's users, developers, engineers, businesses, hackers or hobbyists, anyone with an interest in Open Source XR can attend, share knowledge and code. Taking place on 26 October in parallel with the Blender Conference (a long running conference in Amsterdam held by the Blender Foundation, at their trusty location The Balie), FOSS XR will have presentations throughout the day, a small dedicated hackerspace for meeting new people working on projects and more. Presentations will include everything from open source driver development, to the use of open source in XR applications, reverse engineering and showcases.