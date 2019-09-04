Mozilla: DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) and Communications What’s next in making Encrypted DNS-over-HTTPS the Default In 2017, Mozilla began working on the DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) protocol, and since June 2018 we’ve been running experiments in Firefox to ensure the performance and user experience are great. We’ve also been surprised and excited by the more than 70,000 users who have already chosen on their own to explicitly enable DoH in Firefox Release edition. We are close to releasing DoH in the USA, and we have a few updates to share. After many experiments, we’ve demonstrated that we have a reliable service whose performance is good, that we can detect and mitigate key deployment problems, and that most of our users will benefit from the greater protections of encrypted DNS traffic. We feel confident that enabling DoH by default is the right next step. When DoH is enabled, users will be notified and given the opportunity to opt out. This post includes results of our latest experiment, configuration recommendations for systems administrators and parental controls providers, and our plans for enabling DoH for some users in the USA.

Mike Hoye: Forward Motion This has been a while coming; thank you for your patience. I’m very happy to be able to share the final four candidates for Mozilla’s new community-facing synchronous messaging system. [...] We’ve been spoiled for choice here – there were a bunch of good-looking options that didn’t make it to the final four – but these are the choices that generally seem to meet our current institutional needs and organizational goals. We haven’t stood up a test instance for Slack, on the theory that Mozilla already has a surprising number of volunteer-focused Slack instances running already – Common Voice, Devtools and A-Frame, for example, among many others – but we’re standing up official test instances of each of the other candidates shortly, and they’ll be available for open testing soon. The trial period for these will last about a month. Once they’re spun up, we’ll be taking feedback in dedicated channels on each of those servers, as well as in #synchronicity on IRC.mozilla.org, and we’ll be creating a forum on Mozilla’s community Discourse instance as well. We’ll have the specifics for you at the same time as those servers will be opened up and, of course you can always email me.

Fedora News and Red Hat Survey on Storage Fedora Community Blog: FPgM report: 2019-36 Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week. The Beta freeze is underway and the Go/No-Go meeting is Thursday! I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

rpminspect-0.5 released, two new inspections and some bug fixes rpminspect-0.5 is now available. The releases are noted on the github project page. I uploaded the tarball there. I have done builds in Fedora rawhide and the f31 branch. For other releases, you will need to use the Copr repos.

A Survey on Storage Storage is a big part of any application design strategy, but containers throw something of a monkey wrench into the traditional storage models. You’ve likely noticed that Red Hat has a few dogs in the storage race, most notably Red Hat Container Storage. We’re curious to see how much our readers care about this topic, and as such, we’ve whipped up yet another survey we’d be tickled pink if you could fill out for us. We’re not sending any emails, marketing materials or salespeople out in response to this survey, we just want to check the oil, as it were. So if you’ve got a little extra time, would you mind answering a few quick questions for us? As always, our goal is to better serve our readers, not to better sell to them. We’re trying to treat our blog like a magazine, and before we start covering new topics and adding how-to’s on storage, we’d like to see if those are topics that would interest you.