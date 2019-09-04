Today in Techrights
- Guest Post: Getting Stallman Wrong Means Getting The 21st Century Wrong
- Microsoft’s Takedown Plot – Part I: When Linux Actually Means Microsoft
- Microsoft’s Takedown Plot – Part II: Stallman Appears to Have Fallen Into Microsoft’s Trap
- Microsoft’s Takedown Plot – Part III: Making GNU/Linux About ‘Choice’ Instead of Freedom (as in Software Freedom)
- EPO Rating Cartoon
- National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI France) Not Immune Like the EPO and the Courts Find it Guilty of Mismanagement
- Serco’s Censorship of Media or EPO’s Censorship of Media? Either Way, There’s a Profound Media Crisis in Europe.
- Links 6/9/2019: GNOME Shell 3.33.92, COBOL at 60
- Links 7/9/2019: Kdenlive 19.08.1, PureOS Stable, Qt 5.13.1, Serious Exim Bug
