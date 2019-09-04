NVIDIA Graphics: DXVK and NVIDIA Optimus GPU
-
NVIDIA has a new Vulkan Beta driver which may fix multiple titles with DXVK and Steam Play
It seems the NVIDIA driver has had a few issues lately with multiple titles played with DXVK and Steam Play, so they've put out a new Vulkan Beta driver in need of some testing.
-
NVIDIA 435.19.03 Vulkan Linux Driver Brings DXVK Fixes
NVIDIA on Friday released their 435.19.03 Vulkan beta driver as their newest Linux driver update. This Vulkan beta doesn't come with any new extensions this go around but does have some DXVK fixes for helping Linux gamers.
Headlining the NVIDIA 435.19.03 Linux beta are corruption fixes for DXVK D3D11-over-Vulkan game titles like Saints Row IV and Saints Row: The Third. It's also possible other DXVK titles are helped out as well.
-
If you need help managing NVIDIA Optimus check out this little tool
Canonical developer Martin Wimpress shared an update to their handy NVIDIA Optimus GPU switcher, might be worth a look if you're in need of something to make it easier.
MATE Optimus was updated recently with 19.10.1, which adds support for the new NVIDIA PRIME render offload feature added in the 435.17 beta driver release and now the 435.21 stable driver.
-
