PIS2 DIY Handheld PS2 Game Console is Powered by Raspberry Pi 2 SBC
It’s a Handheld PS2 Game Console The PIS2 is a handheld PS2 game console that has the chopped-up insides of PS2 game system stuffed into a small console, along with a display...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 629 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
14 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 15 min ago
16 hours 16 min ago
22 hours 23 min ago
22 hours 36 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago