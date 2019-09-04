GNOME 3.33.92 (GNOME 3.34rc2) RELEASED
Hi, The second release candidate for 3.34 is here! Remember this is the end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final release is scheduled next Wednesday! Also, the 3.34beta flatpak runtime has been pushed to flathub if you want to give it a try. We will try to make it available sooner on the next cycle. Currently the architectures supported are: - x86_64 (with the new extension to run 32bit software) - aarch64 - armv7 We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project (gnome-doc-list@). Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made without approval from the release-team. Translation and documentation can continue. If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.92, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the dependencies on your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.92/gnome-3.33.92.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.92/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.92/sources/
Also: GNOME 3.34 RC2 Available For Final Testing Of This Big Desktop Update
