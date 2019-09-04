today's leftovers Netrunner 19.08 Indigo overview | welcome to Netrunner In this video, I am going to show an overview of Netrunner 19.08 Indigo and some of the applications pre-installed.

How to use the LXD Proxy Device to map ports between the host and the containers LXD supports proxy devices, which is a way to proxy connections between the host and containers. This includes TCP, UDP and Unix socket connections, in any combination between each other, in any direction. For example, when someone connects to your host on port 80 (http), then this connection can be proxied to a container using a proxy device. In that way, you can isolate your Web server into a LXD container. By using a TCP proxy device, you do not need to use iptables instead. There are 3³=9 combinations for connections between TCP, UDP and Unix sockets, as follows. Yes, you can proxy, for example, a TCP connection to a Unix socket!

Management of snaps in a controlled, enterprise environment Few enterprises want all their computing devices to be fully exposed to the internet. In an environment of ever-growing security threats, isolating internal networks from the wider internet is not simply best practice, but borderline essential. However, with all the benefits that restricted networks provide, it can pose challenges for enterprises who are looking to take advantage of certain technologies. One of these is the automatic update feature of snaps which enable a low-friction process and a fast release cadence. If an enterprise has a restricted network, then this will prevent snaps being able to automatically update due to the necessity for an external internet connection and potentially upsetting change management policies.

Dominique Leuenberger: openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2019/3 Seems we’re settling at 3 snapshots per week. It seems to be pretty hard at the moment to get stagings fully built and tested (build are constrained by only few workers able to build e.g. Firefox, and since Leap started the dev cycle, the load on OBS and those few workers massively increased). So, 3 snapshots, or roughly one every other day, does not sound so bad overall. During this week, we released 0829, 0902 and 0904.

Improved Common Agricultural Policy compliance with publicly available and user-generated data The open source RECAP platform is currently available under the GNU General Public License. The remote sensing components are also market-ready. Both can be hosted either on project partners' servers or on the client's own servers.