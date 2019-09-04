Language Selection

Hello, gNewSense GNU/Linux Project is Alive Again in 2019!

GNU
Linux

When I'm still writing Debian Source Code article today (Saturday 7 September 2019), I'm surprised when I opened gNewSense website and I found it's changed drastically with a beautiful announcement that the development continues after a long time being dormant. You know, gNewSense is a 100% free software GNU/Linux distro derived from Debian that has been not released new version since 2014 so many of us thought that it's abandoned. Fortunately, Matt Lee, former FSF member, taken over the project from Sam, the former gNewSense leader, and started the development anew in 2019! More happy news is thet gNewSense Project is merging with Skeleton GNU/Linux Project, another completely free distro project. I am happy with this. This new project sets new goals that are very interesting, among them, they decided to use GitLab CE as central of online development and number their releases to follow Debian's. If you want to help the development, see link resources below to join what you are interested with. Thank you Sam for all good deeds you have done up to now! Thank you Mat Lee for starting gNewSense once again! Congratulations to gNewSense project!

Source Code Adventure Part 2: Debian, Source DVDs, and Professional Repositories

As a continuation to Part 1, this article will present you information regarding source code availability of Debian GNU/Linux operating system. Fortunately, Debian provides us Source Code DVDs in ISO image format. This means when we distribute Debian to people we can easily distribute the corresponding source code as well, quickly and conveniently, as many free software licenses like GNU GPL within Debian require it. Think about it: if Debian does not provide so, how do we distribute the source accompanying the binary ISO? It requires gigantic effort per person, as we will need --among other options-- to manually scrap Debian repository to provide corresponding source code. That's why I said source DVDs are convenient. More fortunately, Debian also provides us so many places online to get source code either in individual or collective forms and facilitate us to search among them intelligently. Everything is really professional in my opinion. I could not find any other distro that gives same level of source code availability services like Debian. Finally, like before, I hope this helps everybody to get source code of GNU/Linux and learn more about it. Okay, let's go! Read more

GNOME 3.33.92 (GNOME 3.34rc2) RELEASED

Hi,

The second release candidate for 3.34 is here! Remember this is the
end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final
release is scheduled next Wednesday!

Also, the 3.34beta flatpak runtime has been pushed to flathub if you
want to give it a try. We will try to make it available sooner on the
next cycle. Currently the architectures supported are:
- x86_64 (with the new extension to run 32bit software)
- aarch64
- armv7

We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made
without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification
to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project
(gnome-doc-list@).

Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made
without approval from the release-team.  Translation and documentation
can continue.

If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.92, you can use the official
BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build
sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the
dependencies on your host system:

https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.92/gnome-3.33.92.tar.xz

The list of updated modules and changes is available here:

https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.92/NEWS

The source packages are available here:

https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.92/sources/
Read more Also: GNOME 3.34 RC2 Available For Final Testing Of This Big Desktop Update Molly de Blanc: Goodbye, GUADEC!

PIS2 DIY Handheld PS2 Game Console is Powered by Raspberry Pi 2 SBC

It’s a Handheld PS2 Game Console The PIS2 is a handheld PS2 game console that has the chopped-up insides of PS2 game system stuffed into a small console, along with a display... Read more

NVIDIA Graphics: DXVK and NVIDIA Optimus GPU

  • NVIDIA has a new Vulkan Beta driver which may fix multiple titles with DXVK and Steam Play

    It seems the NVIDIA driver has had a few issues lately with multiple titles played with DXVK and Steam Play, so they've put out a new Vulkan Beta driver in need of some testing.

  • NVIDIA 435.19.03 Vulkan Linux Driver Brings DXVK Fixes

    NVIDIA on Friday released their 435.19.03 Vulkan beta driver as their newest Linux driver update. This Vulkan beta doesn't come with any new extensions this go around but does have some DXVK fixes for helping Linux gamers. Headlining the NVIDIA 435.19.03 Linux beta are corruption fixes for DXVK D3D11-over-Vulkan game titles like Saints Row IV and Saints Row: The Third. It's also possible other DXVK titles are helped out as well.

  • If you need help managing NVIDIA Optimus check out this little tool

    Canonical developer Martin Wimpress shared an update to their handy NVIDIA Optimus GPU switcher, might be worth a look if you're in need of something to make it easier. MATE Optimus was updated recently with 19.10.1, which adds support for the new NVIDIA PRIME render offload feature added in the 435.17 beta driver release and now the 435.21 stable driver.

