Source Code Adventure Part 2: Debian, Source DVDs, and Professional Repositories
As a continuation to Part 1, this article will present you information regarding source code availability of Debian GNU/Linux operating system. Fortunately, Debian provides us Source Code DVDs in ISO image format. This means when we distribute Debian to people we can easily distribute the corresponding source code as well, quickly and conveniently, as many free software licenses like GNU GPL within Debian require it. Think about it: if Debian does not provide so, how do we distribute the source accompanying the binary ISO? It requires gigantic effort per person, as we will need --among other options-- to manually scrap Debian repository to provide corresponding source code. That's why I said source DVDs are convenient. More fortunately, Debian also provides us so many places online to get source code either in individual or collective forms and facilitate us to search among them intelligently. Everything is really professional in my opinion. I could not find any other distro that gives same level of source code availability services like Debian. Finally, like before, I hope this helps everybody to get source code of GNU/Linux and learn more about it. Okay, let's go!
GNOME 3.33.92 (GNOME 3.34rc2) RELEASED
Hi, The second release candidate for 3.34 is here! Remember this is the end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final release is scheduled next Wednesday! Also, the 3.34beta flatpak runtime has been pushed to flathub if you want to give it a try. We will try to make it available sooner on the next cycle. Currently the architectures supported are: - x86_64 (with the new extension to run 32bit software) - aarch64 - armv7 We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project (gnome-doc-list@). Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made without approval from the release-team. Translation and documentation can continue. If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.92, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the dependencies on your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.92/gnome-3.33.92.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.92/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.92/sources/Also: GNOME 3.34 RC2 Available For Final Testing Of This Big Desktop Update Molly de Blanc: Goodbye, GUADEC!
PIS2 DIY Handheld PS2 Game Console is Powered by Raspberry Pi 2 SBC
It’s a Handheld PS2 Game Console The PIS2 is a handheld PS2 game console that has the chopped-up insides of PS2 game system stuffed into a small console, along with a display...
NVIDIA Graphics: DXVK and NVIDIA Optimus GPU
