Debian 9 and Debian 10 Updates
-
Updated Debian 9: 9.10 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the tenth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 9 (codename "stretch"). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.
Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "stretch" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.
Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.
-
Updated Debian 10: 10.1 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the first update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename "buster"). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.
Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "buster" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.
Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.
-
Debian 10.1 Released With First Batch Of Fixes To Buster
Debian 10.1 was released today as the first collection of security and bug fixes to this summer's release of Debian 10 "Buster" GNU/Linux.
Debian 10.1 has a wide array of updated packages that mostly come down to security and other bug fixing. Among the updates for Debian 10.1 are Cryptsetup fixes, multiple security issues with CUPS, fixing e2fsprogs crashes on 32-bit, fuse-emulator preferring the X11 back-end over Wayland, GNOME Shell crash fixes for when GNOME-Bluetooth is used, an updated Linux 4.19 based kernel, support for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 with its bundled firmware, and various fixes to systemd.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 428 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Source Code Adventure Part 2: Debian, Source DVDs, and Professional Repositories
As a continuation to Part 1, this article will present you information regarding source code availability of Debian GNU/Linux operating system. Fortunately, Debian provides us Source Code DVDs in ISO image format. This means when we distribute Debian to people we can easily distribute the corresponding source code as well, quickly and conveniently, as many free software licenses like GNU GPL within Debian require it. Think about it: if Debian does not provide so, how do we distribute the source accompanying the binary ISO? It requires gigantic effort per person, as we will need --among other options-- to manually scrap Debian repository to provide corresponding source code. That's why I said source DVDs are convenient. More fortunately, Debian also provides us so many places online to get source code either in individual or collective forms and facilitate us to search among them intelligently. Everything is really professional in my opinion. I could not find any other distro that gives same level of source code availability services like Debian. Finally, like before, I hope this helps everybody to get source code of GNU/Linux and learn more about it. Okay, let's go!
GNOME 3.33.92 (GNOME 3.34rc2) RELEASED
Hi, The second release candidate for 3.34 is here! Remember this is the end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final release is scheduled next Wednesday! Also, the 3.34beta flatpak runtime has been pushed to flathub if you want to give it a try. We will try to make it available sooner on the next cycle. Currently the architectures supported are: - x86_64 (with the new extension to run 32bit software) - aarch64 - armv7 We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project (gnome-doc-list@). Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made without approval from the release-team. Translation and documentation can continue. If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.92, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the dependencies on your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.92/gnome-3.33.92.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.92/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.92/sources/Also: GNOME 3.34 RC2 Available For Final Testing Of This Big Desktop Update Molly de Blanc: Goodbye, GUADEC!
PIS2 DIY Handheld PS2 Game Console is Powered by Raspberry Pi 2 SBC
It’s a Handheld PS2 Game Console The PIS2 is a handheld PS2 game console that has the chopped-up insides of PS2 game system stuffed into a small console, along with a display...
NVIDIA Graphics: DXVK and NVIDIA Optimus GPU
Recent comments
18 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 59 min ago
20 hours 15 min ago
20 hours 16 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago