Games: GTA Trilogy (GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas), EVERSPACE 2 and Lutris GTA Trilogy | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 18.04 | Steam Play GTA Trilogy (GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas) running through Steam play.

The Kickstarter for EVERSPACE 2 has been delayed to work on it a little more first ROCKFISH have announced that the upcoming Kickstarter campaign for the space shooter EVERSPACE 2 has been delayed until October 2nd.

Game manager Lutris just had a huge update with D9VK, Discord Rich Presence and more Need something to manage all your games from different places? Lutris [Official Site] is pretty handy and it just had a huge upgrade. Just released today, Lutris 0.5.3 is the first major release in a couple of months and as expected it doesn't disappoint on the list of improvements. You now have an option for D9VK in addition to DXVK, making it an even better application to use with Wine so you can easily tweak your settings. Continuing on the addition of new options you can now hide the right and left panels, have Lutris hide when a game is launched plus there's an option for launching the Wine console.

How to design a status icon library in 2019 So the year is 2019 and people still use system trays on their desktops. I’m not going to get into if that is good or bad but lets discuss an implementation to sanely use them and what existing ones get wrong. I hope this is somewhat informative to developers using or implementing status icons.