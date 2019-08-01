Need something to manage all your games from different places? Lutris [Official Site] is pretty handy and it just had a huge upgrade.

Just released today, Lutris 0.5.3 is the first major release in a couple of months and as expected it doesn't disappoint on the list of improvements.

You now have an option for D9VK in addition to DXVK, making it an even better application to use with Wine so you can easily tweak your settings. Continuing on the addition of new options you can now hide the right and left panels, have Lutris hide when a game is launched plus there's an option for launching the Wine console.