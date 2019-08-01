Haiku monthly activity report - 08/2019
Andrew Lindesay continue his work on HaikuDepot, tweaking the BarberPole look, adding a display of "usage conditions" (EULA, license, etc) from packages,
Ryan Leavengood also worked in this area, making sure if you open an existing hpkg file with HaikuDepot, it will offer you to uninstall the package if it's currently installed.
humdinger improved the colors and icons used in DriveSetup to indicate read-only, BFS, and encrypted volumes, after attempting to document the existing ones and finding they didn't make that much sense.
Also: BeOS-Inspired Haiku ARM64 Upstreaming Started, AMD Ryzen Workarounds Added
