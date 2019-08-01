Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security: MoviePass, Exim and SSH Applications

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 8th of September 2019 01:21:33 AM Filed under
Security
  • MoviePass Left Tens Of Thousands Of Credit Card Numbers Exposed Online

    MoviePass initially seemed like it might be a plausible idea, though recently the outfit has been exposed for being terrible at this whole business thing. The service initially let movie buffs pay $30 a month in exchange for unlimited movie tickets at participating theaters, provided they signed up for a full year of service. But recent reports have made it clear company leaders had absolutely no idea what they were doing, the service was routinely hemorrhaging cash (particularly after an unsustainable price drop to $10), and execs even tried to change user passwords to prevent users from actually using the service.

  • [Debian] Andreas Metzler: exim update

    Testing users might want to manually pull the latest (4.92.1-3) upload of Exim from sid instead of waiting for regular migration to testing. It fixes a nasty vulnerability.

  • Linux Fu: Interactive SSH Applications

    [Drew DeVault] recently wrote up some interesting instructions on how to package up interactive text-based Linux commands for users to access via ssh. At first, this seems simple, but there are quite a few nuances to it and [Drew] does a good job of covering them.

    One easy way — but not very versatile — is to create a user and make the program you want to run the default shell. The example used is to make /usr/bin/nethack the shell and now people can log in as that user and play nethack. Simple, right? However, there are better ways to get there.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux 5.4 Bringing New Driver To Help SGI Systems Going Back To The SGI Origin

SGI systems going back to the SGI Origin servers starting some two decades ago will see better mainline kernel support with the upcoming Linux 5.4. SGI systems going back to the Origin and continuing through have featured "1-wire devices" for interfacing with PROM devices that contain information on device part numbers, revision information, serial numbers, MAC addresses for Ethernet, and other informational details. Read more

today's howtos

Games: GTA Trilogy (GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas), EVERSPACE 2 and Lutris

How to design a status icon library in 2019

So the year is 2019 and people still use system trays on their desktops. I’m not going to get into if that is good or bad but lets discuss an implementation to sanely use them and what existing ones get wrong. I hope this is somewhat informative to developers using or implementing status icons. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6