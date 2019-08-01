SGI systems going back to the SGI Origin servers starting some two decades ago will see better mainline kernel support with the upcoming Linux 5.4. SGI systems going back to the Origin and continuing through have featured "1-wire devices" for interfacing with PROM devices that contain information on device part numbers, revision information, serial numbers, MAC addresses for Ethernet, and other informational details.

Games: GTA Trilogy (GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas), EVERSPACE 2 and Lutris GTA Trilogy | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 18.04 | Steam Play GTA Trilogy (GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas) running through Steam play.

The Kickstarter for EVERSPACE 2 has been delayed to work on it a little more first ROCKFISH have announced that the upcoming Kickstarter campaign for the space shooter EVERSPACE 2 has been delayed until October 2nd.

Game manager Lutris just had a huge update with D9VK, Discord Rich Presence and more Need something to manage all your games from different places? Lutris [Official Site] is pretty handy and it just had a huge upgrade. Just released today, Lutris 0.5.3 is the first major release in a couple of months and as expected it doesn't disappoint on the list of improvements. You now have an option for D9VK in addition to DXVK, making it an even better application to use with Wine so you can easily tweak your settings. Continuing on the addition of new options you can now hide the right and left panels, have Lutris hide when a game is launched plus there's an option for launching the Wine console.