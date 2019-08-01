OSS Leftovers
How this open-source code could help stop deforestation
“It’s hard to stop humans from destroying our planet, but we can stop the machines they use,” says Hugo Veiga, executive creative director at AKQA Brazil, a creative firm that created the code, called the Code of Conscience, along with Tekt Industries and other partners.
Ottawa firm developing open source AI to ID mould from just a picture
An Ottawa-based mould removal company is turning its machine learning solution over to the open source community in hopes of developing a robust platform to speed up the identification of dangerous moulds.
Mold Busters, founded 15 years ago by Ottawa entrepreneur Michael Golubev and his father, Andrey, is a mould identification and remediation company operating in Ontario and Quebec with franchises in a few Asia-Pacific countries. The firm recently unveiled its InstaLab platform, which looks to identify mould just by taking a picture of the fungal growth, potentially saving days on the current time-intensive processes.
Insilico Medicine Brings GENTRL AI System to Open Source for Drug Discovery
Insilico Medicine has developed GENTRL, a new artificial intelligence system for drug discovery that dramatically accelerates the process from years to days. In the industry’s first successful experimental validation of such AI technology for drug discovery in cells and animals, Insilico successfully tested the technology by creating a series of entirely new molecules capable of combating disorders like fibrosis.
The traditional drug discovery starts with the testing of thousands of small molecules in order to get to just a few lead-like molecules and only about one in ten of these molecules pass clinical trials in human patients. Insilico was able to ideate and generate a novel molecule from start to finish in 21 days. In a similar technique used by DeepMind to outcompete human GO players, GENTRL — powered by generative chemistry that utilizes modern AI techniques — can rapidly generate novel molecular structures with specified properties. Insilico has made GENTRL’s source code available as open source.
Linux 5.4 Bringing New Driver To Help SGI Systems Going Back To The SGI Origin
SGI systems going back to the SGI Origin servers starting some two decades ago will see better mainline kernel support with the upcoming Linux 5.4. SGI systems going back to the Origin and continuing through have featured "1-wire devices" for interfacing with PROM devices that contain information on device part numbers, revision information, serial numbers, MAC addresses for Ethernet, and other informational details.
today's howtos
Games: GTA Trilogy (GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas), EVERSPACE 2 and Lutris
How to design a status icon library in 2019
So the year is 2019 and people still use system trays on their desktops. I’m not going to get into if that is good or bad but lets discuss an implementation to sanely use them and what existing ones get wrong. I hope this is somewhat informative to developers using or implementing status icons.
