Open Source and Open Hardware
Should open source software advertise?
Blockchain Firm Offchain Labs Releases Alpha Of Open-Source Scaling Solution
New Jersey-based Offchain Labs has announced the launch of the Alpha 2 version of its scaling solution that can be easily integrated to any Etherum application.
Led by a former White House Deputy Chief of Technology and a team of U.S.-based academics, Offchain Labs aims to make smart contracts more private, secure, and scalable using a combination of protocol design, incentives, and virtual machine architecture. The firm has invented Arbitrum, a blockchain agnostic Layer 2 scaling solution that incentivizes parties to agree off-chain how a virtual machine would act in order to improve transaction throughput, speed, and privacy.
As Crypto Markets Go Cold, Who Will Pay for Open-Source Code?
Earlier this year IBM purchased Red Hat, the oft-referred to model for how open source can thrive, for $34 billion.
Long the consultant to enterprises, IBM is going through a transitional period as a business and needs a boost. Red Hat’s open-source software offers IBM the ability to better compete in cloud services offered by Amazon, Microsoft and Google.
Why is this important? Red Hat is one of the most name-checked examples of how open-source software can be successful. It is often used as an example of how championing open source can lead to business success. This is particularly pertinent to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, where open-source ethos rule the technology.
Fridge0: an open source hardware solar fridge with no battery requirement
Joey Hess designed the first Fridge0 a year ago: it uses a standard chest freezer with added thermal mass, a simple controller, and a photovoltaic panel that effectively stores sunshine as coldness, obviating the need for expensive backup batteries.
Open Source Smart Smoker Brings The Heat (Slowly)
Conceptually, cooking on a grill is simple enough: just crank up the flames and leave the food on long enough for it to cook through, but not so long that it turns into an inedible ember. But when smoking, the goal is actually to prevent flames entirely; the food is cooked by the circulation of hot gasses generated by smoldering wood. If you want a well-cooked and flavorful meal, you’ll need the patience and dedication to manually keep the fuel and air balanced inside the smoker for hours on end.
[...]
Ultimately, this project boils down to tossing a bunch of temperature sensors at the problem. The software developed by [HackersHub] takes the data collected by the five MAX6675 thermocouples and uses it to determine when to inject more air into the chamber using a PWM-controlled fan at the bottom of the smoker. As an added bonus, all those temperature sensors give the user plenty of pretty data points to look at in the companion smartphone application.
A Comprehensive Intro to Darktable: A Free Lightroom Alternative
Anthony Morganti of IAmMrPhotographer.com recently teamed up with photographer and fellow YouTuber Rico Richardson to produce a comprehensive introduction to the popular (and free) Lightroom alternative Darktable. If you’ve been wanting to try this open source RAW editor but don’t know where to start, this video is for you. Richardson is an expert in Darktable who’s created many a tutorial for the RAW processing software over on his own channel. This 10 minute tutorial is a bit more broad than all that: a beginner’s guide that starts by showing you how to download the software off the Darktable website, moves into a detailed walkthrough of the user interface and available tools, and finishes off with a quick demonstration of Darktable’s powerful masking features in action. If you already have Darktable downloaded, skip to the 3:58 mark to jump right into the UI; and if you already understand the import settings in the Lighttable tab, you can skip straight to the tools overview and editing demonstration around 7:20.
