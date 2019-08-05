Language Selection

Open Source and Open Hardware

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 8th of September 2019 06:41:54 AM
Hardware
OSS
  • Should open source software advertise?
  • Blockchain Firm Offchain Labs Releases Alpha Of Open-Source Scaling Solution

    New Jersey-based Offchain Labs has announced the launch of the Alpha 2 version of its scaling solution that can be easily integrated to any Etherum application.

    Led by a former White House Deputy Chief of Technology and a team of U.S.-based academics, Offchain Labs aims to make smart contracts more private, secure, and scalable using a combination of protocol design, incentives, and virtual machine architecture. The firm has invented Arbitrum, a blockchain agnostic Layer 2 scaling solution that incentivizes parties to agree off-chain how a virtual machine would act in order to improve transaction throughput, speed, and privacy.

  • As Crypto Markets Go Cold, Who Will Pay for Open-Source Code?

    Earlier this year IBM purchased Red Hat, the oft-referred to model for how open source can thrive, for $34 billion.

    Long the consultant to enterprises, IBM is going through a transitional period as a business and needs a boost. Red Hat’s open-source software offers IBM the ability to better compete in cloud services offered by Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

    Why is this important? Red Hat is one of the most name-checked examples of how open-source software can be successful. It is often used as an example of how championing open source can lead to business success. This is particularly pertinent to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, where open-source ethos rule the technology.

  • Fridge0: an open source hardware solar fridge with no battery requirement

    Joey Hess designed the first Fridge0 a year ago: it uses a standard chest freezer with added thermal mass, a simple controller, and a photovoltaic panel that effectively stores sunshine as coldness, obviating the need for expensive backup batteries.

  • Open Source Smart Smoker Brings The Heat (Slowly)

    Conceptually, cooking on a grill is simple enough: just crank up the flames and leave the food on long enough for it to cook through, but not so long that it turns into an inedible ember. But when smoking, the goal is actually to prevent flames entirely; the food is cooked by the circulation of hot gasses generated by smoldering wood. If you want a well-cooked and flavorful meal, you’ll need the patience and dedication to manually keep the fuel and air balanced inside the smoker for hours on end.

    [...]

    Ultimately, this project boils down to tossing a bunch of temperature sensors at the problem. The software developed by [HackersHub] takes the data collected by the five MAX6675 thermocouples and uses it to determine when to inject more air into the chamber using a PWM-controlled fan at the bottom of the smoker. As an added bonus, all those temperature sensors give the user plenty of pretty data points to look at in the companion smartphone application.

»

More in Tux Machines

Software: imapautofiler, Draw.io and UpSwift

  • imapautofiler 1.8.1

    imapautofiler applies user-defined rules to automatically organize messages on an IMAP server.

  • Draw.io is a free Flowchart and diagram creation software for Windows, Linux, macOS and your browser

    Flowcharts are incredibly useful diagrams to explain process flows. Remember the phishing flow chart that Martin created in 2011? Or the flowchart about flowcharts? If you took a computer science class in school or college, you may know how to make one. Even if you don't, it's not difficult to learn how to create flowcharts. But how do you make them using a computer? Microsoft Office or Libre Office can be used to create flowcharts. But an application like Draw.io that specializes in drawing diagrams can be a better option. I tested the offline version of draw.io, (and only tested it with flowcharts).

  • UpSwift – Manage IoT & Embedded Linux Devices Easily & Quickly

    UpSwift offers a GUI based management interface to their customers to update, manage, control & diagnose IoT and embedded devices

Openwashing Leftovers

Programming: WebAssembly, POCL, 'Agile' and Beowulf

  • WebAssembly Source Code Can Now Be Debugged Outside the Browser With GDB and LLDB

    Mozilla recently demonstrated debugging of WebAssembly binaries outside the browser, with standard debuggers like GDB and LLDB. Debugging WebAssembly code in the same execution environment used in production allows developers to catch and diagnose bugs that may not arise in a native build of the same code. WebAssembly, in connection with WASI made strides to be used outside of the browser, and realize the Write Once, Run Anywhere promise.

  • POCL 1.4 RC1 Brings Better SPIR/SPIR-V Support On The CPU

    POCL, the "Portable Open Computing Language" project known for implementing OpenCL support on top of the CPU, is closing in on its version 1.4 release.  POCL 1.4-RC1 was released on Friday as the new test release for this OpenCL implementation that works not only on CPUs via LLVM but can also target the likes of AMD HSA and NVIDIA CUDA. 

  • Why agile projects fail: 3 ways to break the cycle

    Agile is everywhere: More than 97 percent of companies that develop software have some form of agile framework in their delivery cycle, according to the CollabNet VersionOne State of Agile report. Most agile implementations, however, are not successful. Eighty-three percent of organizations have less than high levels of agile competency, which indicates that there’s a lot of room for improvement if businesses want to unlock agile’s promised value.

  • Migrating from Buster to Beowulf - feedback needed
                       
                         

    [...] So . . . please roll up your sleeves, give it a try and let us know if you were able to migrate successfully from Buster to Beowulf. What issues did you have? How did you work around them? Are there any blockers?

A Comprehensive Intro to Darktable: A Free Lightroom Alternative

Anthony Morganti of IAmMrPhotographer.com recently teamed up with photographer and fellow YouTuber Rico Richardson to produce a comprehensive introduction to the popular (and free) Lightroom alternative Darktable. If you’ve been wanting to try this open source RAW editor but don’t know where to start, this video is for you. Richardson is an expert in Darktable who’s created many a tutorial for the RAW processing software over on his own channel. This 10 minute tutorial is a bit more broad than all that: a beginner’s guide that starts by showing you how to download the software off the Darktable website, moves into a detailed walkthrough of the user interface and available tools, and finishes off with a quick demonstration of Darktable’s powerful masking features in action. If you already have Darktable downloaded, skip to the 3:58 mark to jump right into the UI; and if you already understand the import settings in the Lighttable tab, you can skip straight to the tools overview and editing demonstration around 7:20. Read more

