HowTos, Security and Leftovers
-
Most common custom SSH Configurations of the OpenSSH Server
-
Perform Real-time Process Monitoring Using Watch Utility
-
Install Nginx on Debian 9 Operating System
-
[Old] Let's Encrypt makes certs for almost 30% of web domains! RC4/3DES/TLS 1.0 are still used! Certs for hundreds of years! Analyzing hundreds of millions of SSL handshakes
Looking at a dataset of 350 million ssl connections inspires some initial questions:
who made the certs
what crypto powers it
what sort of life time
-
Supermicro Bug Could Let 'Virtual USBs' Take Over Corporate Servers
A newly disclosed vulnerability in Supermicro hardware brings the threat of malicious USBs to corporate servers.
-
Intel's Vulkan Driver Now Hooks Into DriConf For Driver Settings/Workarounds
DriConf is the common infrastructure for Mesa drivers that are used for applying application specific workarounds based upon the executable name as well as handling different options to expose to users through configuration files or a few basic graphical configuration utilities like the ADriConf user interface. DriConf originates back during the Mesa OpenGL days but has been extended to handle Vulkan drivers as well.
-
Destination Linux 137 - Emma Marshall of System76, Microsoft exFAT, Pinebook Pro, Proton Gamepads
An interview with Emma Marshall of System76; Microsoft Brings exFAT to Linux; Pinebook Pro Available Now; Gamepad Support Comes To Linux In Steam Proton; Software Spotlight and Tips & Tricks.
-
More in Tux Machines
Software: imapautofiler, Draw.io and UpSwift
Openwashing Leftovers
Programming: WebAssembly, POCL, 'Agile' and Beowulf
A Comprehensive Intro to Darktable: A Free Lightroom Alternative
Anthony Morganti of IAmMrPhotographer.com recently teamed up with photographer and fellow YouTuber Rico Richardson to produce a comprehensive introduction to the popular (and free) Lightroom alternative Darktable. If you’ve been wanting to try this open source RAW editor but don’t know where to start, this video is for you. Richardson is an expert in Darktable who’s created many a tutorial for the RAW processing software over on his own channel. This 10 minute tutorial is a bit more broad than all that: a beginner’s guide that starts by showing you how to download the software off the Darktable website, moves into a detailed walkthrough of the user interface and available tools, and finishes off with a quick demonstration of Darktable’s powerful masking features in action. If you already have Darktable downloaded, skip to the 3:58 mark to jump right into the UI; and if you already understand the import settings in the Lighttable tab, you can skip straight to the tools overview and editing demonstration around 7:20.
