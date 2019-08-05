Android Leftovers
Motorola One Zoom hands-on preview: Deep purple
Android 10 has a memory leak, and it doesn't look like Google's too interested in fixing it
What To Do If Android 10 Kills Your Pixel Phone's Sensors
5 Android app you shouldn't miss this week! - Android Apps Weekly
Android update: The best new Google features coming to your phone
Android smartphone users alert! Your device could be hacked - These brands at risk
Controlling Your Android OS Via Flashing ROMs.
The best Android smartphones you can buy right now (Fall 2019)
Software: imapautofiler, Draw.io and UpSwift
Openwashing Leftovers
Programming: WebAssembly, POCL, 'Agile' and Beowulf
A Comprehensive Intro to Darktable: A Free Lightroom Alternative
Anthony Morganti of IAmMrPhotographer.com recently teamed up with photographer and fellow YouTuber Rico Richardson to produce a comprehensive introduction to the popular (and free) Lightroom alternative Darktable. If you’ve been wanting to try this open source RAW editor but don’t know where to start, this video is for you. Richardson is an expert in Darktable who’s created many a tutorial for the RAW processing software over on his own channel. This 10 minute tutorial is a bit more broad than all that: a beginner’s guide that starts by showing you how to download the software off the Darktable website, moves into a detailed walkthrough of the user interface and available tools, and finishes off with a quick demonstration of Darktable’s powerful masking features in action. If you already have Darktable downloaded, skip to the 3:58 mark to jump right into the UI; and if you already understand the import settings in the Lighttable tab, you can skip straight to the tools overview and editing demonstration around 7:20.
