OSS Leftovers and Openwashing SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Token4Hope This week’s open-source project of the week is Token4Hope, a charity project powered by the DCore blockchain intended to draw transparency and security to charitable contributions. “When we realized that often charitable donations lack transparency and people would donate substantially more if they knew where exactly their funds go, we decided to propose our version of the system. A version that effectively applies blockchain’s core intrinsic properties – transparency & immutability,” said Matej Michalko, CEO and founder of DECENT, the company behind the project.

Space Swap 110% is a Totally Free Open Source Match-3 Puzzler All of the great match-three puzzlers of the last few years have the same thing in common: after a while, they pull up the difficulty drawbridge and refuse to let you get any further unless you buy lives or wait patiently for daily scraps of gameplay. Space Swap 110% is different. This polished little puzzler from Fallen Angel Software gives you everything up front, so that the only barrier to progress is your own level of ability. The gameplay will be familiar to anybody who has ever played a match-three puzzler – particularly one like Bejeweled Blitz.

OpenGov raises $51M to boost its cloud-based IT services for government and civic organizations On the first of these, the company says that its board of directors includes, in addition to Lonsdale (who is now the chairman of the company); Katherine August-deWilde, Co-Founder and Vice-Chair of First Republic Bank; John Chambers, Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures and Former Chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems; Marc Andreessen, Co-Founder and General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz; and Zac Bookman, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenGov.

Open Mainframe Project Gains Momentum The Open Mainframe Project, an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, is announcing four new members: Phoenix Software, Syncsort, Western University, and Zoss Team LLC; and three new projects: Feilong, zorow, and TerseDecompress.

Samsung’s open source key:value SSD is a game-changer for unstructured apps

New open-source project wants to expand serverless vision beyond functions

Why We Need More Open-Source Epidemiological Tools In the middle of an outbreak, having the right tools can make all the difference. Epidemiological resources, such as modeling systems, are useful but can be costly and have limited use across large teams. A newer tool, though, is changing the game in outbreak response and modeling. The Spatiotemporal Epidemiologic Modeler (STEM) is an open-source software that is available to the global health community. This is not just a rigid instrument against disease, in that it is not pre-set to a specific disease or environment and has the flexibility for hundreds of variations. “STEM has been used to study variations in transmission of seasonal influenza in Israel by strains; evaluate social distancing measures taken to curb the H1N1 epidemic in Mexico City; study measles outbreaks in part of London and inform local policy on immunization; and gain insights into H7N9 avian influenza transmission in China. A multi-strain dengue fever model explored the roles of the mosquito vector, cross-strain immunity, and antibody response in the frequency of dengue outbreaks,” the authors of a briefing in Health Security wrote.

UW Libraries Names Open Textbook Grant Recipients for Fall Semester University of Wyoming Libraries recently awarded open textbook grants to seven faculty members and one graduate student to implement open educational resources (OER) in their classes this fall. The open textbooks resulting from the grants are projected to save UW students more than $138,000 each semester. “With the Alt-Textbook Grant Program, University of Wyoming Libraries hopes to continue to encourage the creativity and innovation we have seen from past applicants,” says Hilary Baribeau, an assistant librarian in Digital Collections. “By creating open textbooks and course materials, faculty at UW help meet student needs and encourage student success at a time when the costs for textbooks are higher than ever.” Grants are awarded to instructors who adopt, adapt or create new open textbooks or other materials for their courses. Grant awards range from $1,500 to $3,000.

Security Leftovers The stakes are too high for Apple to spin the iPhone exploits Here Apple repeats Google’s own original claim, but spins it by connecting it to a line later in Google’s piece about the attack being “en masse.” Reasonable people may disagree about the scope of “en masse,” which means both “a group” and “all together,” but Google certainly did not omit information about the vector of the attack.

Report reveals play-by-play of first U.S. grid cyberattack The more recent cyberthreat appears to have been simpler and far less dangerous than the [attack] in Ukraine. The March 5 attack hit web portals for firewalls in use at the undisclosed utility. The [attacker] or [attackers] may not have even realized that the online interface was linked to parts of the power grid in California, Utah and Wyoming.

Dark times ahead as cybercriminals target power grids Power grids in particular are being targeted by state-sponsored cybercriminals, with the intention of causing outages that could bring victimised regions to a screeching halt. Ironically, the more advanced our illuminated world of electronics becomes, the more proficient these cyberattacks will be at sending society back to the Dark Ages.