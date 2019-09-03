After banning adverts in command-line terminals, NPM floats idea of Patreon-style donations to open-source devs
NPM, Inc., the overseer of the widely used npm JavaScript package registry, hasn't been particularly supportive of worker complaints, but the would-be enterprise biz wants to lend a hand to open source contributors.
Following a software developer's recent experiment with ads delivered to the command line via npm-hosted packages – a testament to longstanding concerns about labor compensation and exploitation in the open source community – NPM said it intends to develop a funding platform for open source developers by the end of the year. The announcement comes as the biz revised its policies to forbid packages that "display ads at runtime, on installation, or at other stages of the software development lifecycle…"
In a blog post on Friday, CEO Brian Bogensberger said over the past few months, company engineers have been working on registry infrastructure so the biz can support services of this sort. This week, he said, company leaders "will be reaching out in order to get the expertise around the table with a goal of being able to share the framework by late September."
The project, undertaken at a time the cash-strapped biz is trying to build its enterprise business, appears to be not very far along.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 613 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4 Open source alternatives to Slack and...
Within this segment, the strongest sound is Matrix, an interesting open and decentralized standard for communication designed for interoperability in a similar way to the interoperability existing in the e-mail segment, Enabling real-time communication between users regardless of the customers or servers they use. Currently, the standard and all its development is maintained by Matrix.org Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the United Kingdom. Matrix has been developed with privacy and security in mind, taking into account the federation between servers, so that a user can communicate in any existing room securely, with end-to-end encryption, regardless of the server Where you have registered your account, and using any client of your choice. There are also gateways to participate through messaging programs such as Telegram, discord or Slack, among others. Matrix allows communication between users basically via text chat, audio calls and video calls, along with other possibilities. In addition, it aims to surpass the relative success achieved by the standards SIP, XMPP and RCS trying to circumvent the obstacles that have prevented that the standards now mentioned have not been able to go to more. Among the customers, the best known is Riot, also open-source. Those who do not want to create their own self-hosted Matrix servers, have the possibility to hire some of Modular.im’s plans to create their servers with a few clicks away, depending on their needs. Also: Sparky Linux: Riot
After Red Hat, Homebrew removes MongoDB from core formulas due to its Server Side Public License adoption
In October, last year MongoDB announced that it’s switching to Server Side Public License (SSPL). Since then, Redhat dropped support for MongoDB in January from its Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Fedora. Now, Homebrew, a popular package manager for macOS has removed MongoDB from the Homebrew core formulas since MongoDB was migrated to a non open-source license. [...] In January this year, MongoDB received its first major blow when Red Hat dropped MongoDB over concerns related to its SSPL. Tom Callaway, the University outreach Team lead at Red Hat had said that SSPL is “intentionally crafted to be aggressively discriminatory towards a specific class of users. To consider the SSPL to be “Free” or “Open Source” causes that shadow to be cast across all other licenses in the FOSS ecosystem, even though none of them carry that risk.” Subsequently, in February, Red Hat Satellite also decided to drop MongoDB and support PostgreSQL backend only. The Red Hat development team stated that PostgreSQL is a better solution in terms of the types of data and usage that Satellite requires. In March, following all these changes, MongoDB withdrew the SSPL from the Open Source Initiative’s approval process. It was finally decided that SSPL will only require commercial users to open source their modified code, which means that any other user can still modify and use MongoDB code for free.
After banning adverts in command-line terminals, NPM floats idea of Patreon-style donations to open-source devs
NPM, Inc., the overseer of the widely used npm JavaScript package registry, hasn't been particularly supportive of worker complaints, but the would-be enterprise biz wants to lend a hand to open source contributors. Following a software developer's recent experiment with ads delivered to the command line via npm-hosted packages – a testament to longstanding concerns about labor compensation and exploitation in the open source community – NPM said it intends to develop a funding platform for open source developers by the end of the year. The announcement comes as the biz revised its policies to forbid packages that "display ads at runtime, on installation, or at other stages of the software development lifecycle…" In a blog post on Friday, CEO Brian Bogensberger said over the past few months, company engineers have been working on registry infrastructure so the biz can support services of this sort. This week, he said, company leaders "will be reaching out in order to get the expertise around the table with a goal of being able to share the framework by late September." The project, undertaken at a time the cash-strapped biz is trying to build its enterprise business, appears to be not very far along.
AKQA Melbourne helps develop open source software to save rainforests
In collaboration with NGOs from all over the world, innovation and experience design company AKQA, has launched an open source software called Code of Conscience that restricts the use of heavy-duty vehicles in protected land areas. Code of Conscience uses open-source mapping data from the United Nations World Database on Protected Areas – updated monthly by NGOs, communities and governments – in conjunction with existing GPS tracking technology that’s installed in construction vehicles, to autonomously restrict deforestation crews from entering protected zones. A small, low-cost chip has been developed to equip the code into older, non-GPS models, and the software is available for free to everyone on CodeofConscience.org An invitation comprising the Code of Conscience chip embedded in a wooden sculpture of an endangered animal has been sent to the CEOs of the world’s top-ten construction equipment manufacturers, with a vision for all new machines to leave the factory with Code of Conscience pre-installed. Chief Raoni Metuktire – the most prominent Native Brazilian leader and a living symbol of the mission to preserve the rainforest and its indigenous culture – affirms the urgent need for action.
Recent comments
1 hour 21 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 13 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago