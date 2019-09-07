Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 9th of September 2019 10:04:45 AM

Filed under

Ah, the humble to-do list. When used badly, it becomes a source of stress and a trigger for procrastination. When used well, the to-do list can help you focus on what you need to do, when you need to do it.

There are a few ways to keep a to-do list. You can use pen and paper. You can run a command-line to-do list manager. Or, you can use a to-do list on your desktop.

The latter is what I want to focus on in this article. So, let's take a look at four to-do list managers for the Linux desktop.