Top 10 Best Professional Video Editors in 2019

Video editors are costly software, especially those are more advanced such as Adobe Premiere Pro. However, there are plenty of known/unknown Video Editors available which are totally free of cost and open sourced. Here we list 10 free video editors which might be useful for you and your use case.

4 to-do list managers for the Linux desktop

Ah, the humble to-do list. When used badly, it becomes a source of stress and a trigger for procrastination. When used well, the to-do list can help you focus on what you need to do, when you need to do it. There are a few ways to keep a to-do list. You can use pen and paper. You can run a command-line to-do list manager. Or, you can use a to-do list on your desktop. The latter is what I want to focus on in this article. So, let's take a look at four to-do list managers for the Linux desktop. Read more

Getting started with the Linux tac command

The tac command is essentially the cat command, but its purpose is to concatenate files in reverse. Like cat, it has a convenient fallback mode to print to standard output (STDOUT) if no output file is provided, making it one of those commands that are more often used as a lazy pager—like less and more—than the function it is named for. The cat command is often overused and abused, and cat is often taken as a joke command like ddate or cowsay. It often gets paraded out in April Fool’s day articles detailing stupid terminal tricks. So, it may come as a surprise that tac actually has a legitimate reason to exist. Read more

5 Reasons Why Charging Money For Linux Distributions Makes Sense

The popularity of Linux has skyrocketed and companies dealing with Linux products/distros are making a lot of money from it. Even though Linux is synonymous with open-source, that concept is eventually moving out of the picture. While many people believe that Linux distros shouldn’t come with a price, considering the user base and the efficiency it brings, charging money for Linux distro actually makes sense even though many Linux distros come with a user donation option. Read more

