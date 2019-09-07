Android Leftovers
-
The 7 best new features in Android 10… and how to get it
-
7 Android VPN apps you should never use because of their privacy sins
-
Spotify brings seekable audio progress bar to notifications on Android 10
-
Weekly Security News Roundup: Advanced Phishing Attacks Target Android Smartphones
-
Can you watch Disney+ on a tablet?
-
After Web, Google Maps Enable Street View Layer on Android App as well
-
Synaptics, Skyworth Partner on Turnkey Android TV Media Streaming Solution Enabling Fast Time-to-Market for Pay TV Operators
-
New type of phishing attack that targets Android phones
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 56 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
4 to-do list managers for the Linux desktop
Ah, the humble to-do list. When used badly, it becomes a source of stress and a trigger for procrastination. When used well, the to-do list can help you focus on what you need to do, when you need to do it. There are a few ways to keep a to-do list. You can use pen and paper. You can run a command-line to-do list manager. Or, you can use a to-do list on your desktop. The latter is what I want to focus on in this article. So, let's take a look at four to-do list managers for the Linux desktop.
Getting started with the Linux tac command
The tac command is essentially the cat command, but its purpose is to concatenate files in reverse. Like cat, it has a convenient fallback mode to print to standard output (STDOUT) if no output file is provided, making it one of those commands that are more often used as a lazy pager—like less and more—than the function it is named for. The cat command is often overused and abused, and cat is often taken as a joke command like ddate or cowsay. It often gets paraded out in April Fool’s day articles detailing stupid terminal tricks. So, it may come as a surprise that tac actually has a legitimate reason to exist.
5 Reasons Why Charging Money For Linux Distributions Makes Sense
The popularity of Linux has skyrocketed and companies dealing with Linux products/distros are making a lot of money from it. Even though Linux is synonymous with open-source, that concept is eventually moving out of the picture. While many people believe that Linux distros shouldn’t come with a price, considering the user base and the efficiency it brings, charging money for Linux distro actually makes sense even though many Linux distros come with a user donation option.
Recent comments
1 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 55 min ago
19 hours 34 min ago
20 hours 54 min ago