Mumble 1.3.0 Release Announcement

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of September 2019 01:41:12 PM
Software

Mumble is a free, open source, low latency, high quality voice chat application.

Mumble is primarily intended for gamers, and was the first to establish true low latency voice communication over a decade ago, but finds good use in many different environments as well.

We heard from users who record podcasts with our multi-channel audio recorder, players seeking realism with our positional audio in games, Eve Online players with huge communities of over 100 simultaneous voice participants (I bet they make good use of our extensive permission system ), the competitive Team Fortress 2 community making us their required voice communication platform, hobby radio transmission users, and a variety of workplaces adapting Mumble to fit their needs - be it on-head mobile devices or communicating across countries or into airplanes.

Read more

Also: FOSS voice chat application Mumble has finally put out the massive 1.3 overhaul

»

Mumble 1.3 VoIP/Chat Program Released With ~3,000 Changes

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of September 2019 01:47:27 PM.
  • Mumble 1.3 VoIP/Chat Program Released With ~3,000 Changes

    For fans of the Mumble open-source VoIP communication program that is popular with gamers, Mumble 1.3 was released as their first major release in years.

    It's been nearly ten years since Mumble 1.2 launched and even two and a half years since the last v1.2 point release came with security/bug fixes. Mumble 1.3 is huge with over 3,000 changes.

Free VoIP App Mumble 1.3.0 Stable Is Out, First Feature Release

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of September 2019 01:52:57 PM.
  • Free VoIP App Mumble 1.3.0 Stable Is Out, First Feature Release In 10 Years

    Mumble, the free VoIP application, has reached version 1.3.0 stable after more than 2 and a half years since the previous stable release, and almost 10 years since the last Mumble 1.2 feature release. Mumble 1.3.0 includes new Lite and Dark themes, individual user volume adjustment, dynamic channel filtering, and much more.

    Mumble is a free and open source, VoIP application primarily created to be used by gamers, but not only, similar to TeamSpeak (which is proprietary). The application uses a client/server architecture, and it features high sound quality and low latency, using encrypted communication. It runs on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and iOS, and there are various third-party clients too, including for Android, which Mumble doesn't officially support.

Mumble Chat App Get First Major Update in 10 Years

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of September 2019 04:00:14 PM.
  • Mumble Chat App Get First Major Update in 10 Years

    Mumble is free, open source software available for Windows, macOS and Linux without any licensing, costs or other faff required. It’s available as host and as client software.

    While Mumble is not an app I’m hugely familiar with — I have a vague recollection of using it when I was a guest on the Ubuntu Podcast, but that’s all — it’s a tool I know a lot of folks are enthusiastic about using and promoting.

    So if you’re looking for a decent audio chat app built on top of free standards, do check the latest release out using the downloads available on the Mumble website. There you’ll find Windows, macOS and Linux installer packages.

Mumble 1.3.0 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu 18.04

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of September 2019 04:05:55 PM.
  • Mumble 1.3.0 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu 18.04

    Mumble, open source low latency and high quality voice chat utility, released new major 1.3.0 released a day ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 16.04, and even Ubuntu 14.04.

    Mumble 1.3.0 is the new major release that features over 3000 changes.

More in Tux Machines

Graphics: AMD and Vulkan

  • AMD Begins Posting "Dali" APU Linux Graphics Driver Patches

    In addition to AMD's open-source Linux driver developers being busy in recent weeks bringing up the Renoir APU support, today we've seen the first baby steps towards bringing up "Dali" as another upcoming AMD APU. The Dali codename has been known for a few months now and has been expected to be a value/mobile APU to launch in 2020. Dali is expected in more budget devices while Renoir should carry better performance up the stack.

  • Vega-Based Renoir APU Has The Same VCN Video Encode/Decode Block As Navi

    The next-generation AMD "Renoir" APU is turning into being an interesting successor over the existing Picasso APUs. While at first it was a letdown finding out that the APU is based on Vega and not their newer Navi architecture, follow-on open-source Linux patches have continued to show that it's more than a facsimile and in some areas like display and multimedia has blocks in common with Navi. It's been interesting to watch the Renoir APU Linux driver support form since the initial patches last month and more code continues to come out almost weekly for getting this initial support into shape for the Linux 5.4 kernel.

  • Vulkan 1.1.122 Brings Extension Documenting Proprietary Imagination Tech Bits

    The VK_IMG_format_pvrtc Vulkan extension has been around but not publicly document. This extension exposes additional texture compression features specific to Imagination PowerVR texture compression formats (PVRTC). There had been this two year old issue report over the VK_IMG_format_pvrtc extension not being public and they had been unable to provide the documentation over legal grounds. Earlier this year Imagination did provide a PVRTC texture compression user guide and now with Vulkan 1.1.122 they have finally documented this extension. The extension documentation is basically pointing out a number of different enums.

Android Leftovers

Vertical Option in Development for Dash to Panel

If you long for a Dash to Panel vertical option I’ve some seriously good news: one is in development! The Dash to Dock Vertical implementation is being developed in a separate branch on the desktop dock’s Github, but its developer has already made quick progress. In Dash to Dock vs Dash to Panel face-off the latter would score higher with me simply because it combines the Top Bar and the “Dash” (what GNOME Shell calls the ‘dock’) into a single panel. Dash to Panel is neat. It’s tidy. And when paired with a traditional app menu (like the Arc Menu extension) it’s very Cinnamon-esque. But Dash to Dock can do something that its width-long rival can’t: be placed on any side of the screen. Read more

Red Hat Quay 3.1, a highly available Kubernetes container registry, arrives

Kubernetes lets us orchestrate containers, but how do you track your container images? That's where Quay comes in. It enables you to keep a handle on not just your images but the configuration details you need to get a complete application up and running. Now, Red Hat is releasing Quay 3.1 to enable developers to mirror, store, build, and deploy their images securely across diverse enterprise environments and to leverage several new backend technologies. This follows up on May's Quay 3.0 release. That version brought support for multiple architectures, Windows containers, and a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)-based image to this container image registry. Read more

