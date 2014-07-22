Games: Beyond a Steel Sky, Rebel Cops, Protolife and More
Looks like Beyond a Steel Sky, the sequel to the classic Beneath a Steel Sky is coming to Linux
Announced earlier this year from Revolution Software Ltd, they're working on a follow up to the absolute classic Beneath a Steel Sky called Beyond a Steel Sky.
We didn't report on this initially, as Linux was nowhere to be seen in any announcements. However, their Steam page recently went live last week and in the system requirements we can clearly see a "SteamOS + Linux" section. Not only that, it's properly filled out too requiring "16.04.3 LTS + SteamOS (latest)" so it's certainly seemingly like no accident.
If you can't login to World of Warcraft or WoW Classic on Linux, here's a quick fix for now
It seems Blizzard have been having some issues with World of Warcraft and the newer WoW Classic with them coming under a DDoS attack. Their countermeasures (well, whatever they've done recently) seem to have blocked Linux players in Wine but there's a fix.
Rebel Cops, a turn-based spin-off game from This Is the Police is coming to Linux
Announced only recently by Weappy Studio and THQ Nordic, Rebel Cops will pull out the turn-based strategy element from This Is the Police and create a game out of it.
The XCOM-like strategy layer appeared in This Is the Police 2 and I actually quite enjoyed it. I adore turn-based tactics anyway, so hopefully it will be nicely polished.
Large scale 2D RTS Rusted Warfare has a big new release out
The recent update released on the weekend continues expanding and improving upon the base game. There a new ten player map, a new Tier 2 Mech Engineer unit which can build and it has an AA attack, the pathfinding system was improved with much better performance and less memory use, the AI was improved in the late-game, Rusted Warfare can now handle many more installed mods, support for installing compressed mods, the ability to easily switch team layouts when making a game (like 5v5 to FFA and so on). There's more smaller new features plus a few balancing changes.
Unique tower-based strategy game Protolife is heading to Linux, needs more testing
Protolife is a strange beast, not really like other tower defense strategy games and little over a year after the release it's coming to Linux.
I've been testing it for quite some time, after chatting to the developer since last year. To see it finally coming is excellent. The developer, Volcanic Giraffe, just recently released a big update to the game including a level editor and Steam Workshop support.
Visual Novel Misadventures of Laura Silver: Chapter I released for Linux
If you need a good Visual Novel, the Misadventures of Laura Silver: Chapter I released with Linux support last month.
Graphics: AMD and Vulkan
Android Leftovers
Vertical Option in Development for Dash to Panel
If you long for a Dash to Panel vertical option I’ve some seriously good news: one is in development! The Dash to Dock Vertical implementation is being developed in a separate branch on the desktop dock’s Github, but its developer has already made quick progress. In Dash to Dock vs Dash to Panel face-off the latter would score higher with me simply because it combines the Top Bar and the “Dash” (what GNOME Shell calls the ‘dock’) into a single panel. Dash to Panel is neat. It’s tidy. And when paired with a traditional app menu (like the Arc Menu extension) it’s very Cinnamon-esque. But Dash to Dock can do something that its width-long rival can’t: be placed on any side of the screen.
Red Hat Quay 3.1, a highly available Kubernetes container registry, arrives
Kubernetes lets us orchestrate containers, but how do you track your container images? That's where Quay comes in. It enables you to keep a handle on not just your images but the configuration details you need to get a complete application up and running. Now, Red Hat is releasing Quay 3.1 to enable developers to mirror, store, build, and deploy their images securely across diverse enterprise environments and to leverage several new backend technologies. This follows up on May's Quay 3.0 release. That version brought support for multiple architectures, Windows containers, and a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)-based image to this container image registry.
