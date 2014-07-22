Graphics: Intel, AMDGPU, Gthree
Intel To Try Flipping IOMMU On By Default For Linux Graphics
Longtime Intel open-source graphics driver developer Chris Wilson today sent out a set of patches attempting to enable IOMMU coverage for graphics by default.
With the exception of the Broadwell generation of graphics, at this point he believes there is little fallout from turning on IOMMU for their graphics by default. One of the benefits to flipping on IOMMU is that instead of memory corruption that might not be detected, there will be a DMAR fault that is reported and can be tracked via their CI infrastructure, etc.
Navi 14 Will Work Its Way Into A Workstation Graphics Card
When it comes to Navi graphics processors in workstation cards, there's now confirmation of at least one coming with the "Navi 14" GPU.
A patch adding a new Navi 14 PCI ID to the AMDGPU Linux kernel DRM driver is for a "workstation SKU" mentioned in the patch message. Details beyond that clear confirmation of Navi 14 for a workstation model aren't known. There are two "workstation" Navi 14 PCI IDs added of 0x7341 and 0x7347.
We've seen the various driver bits of Navi 14 getting ready but this is the first time we've seen Navi 14 brought up in the context of workstation parts. We're also starting to see some SRIOV bits for Navi as likely further feature work with workstation in mind.
Gthree – ready to play
Today I made a new release of Gthree, version 0.2.0.
Newly added in this release is support for Raycaster, which is important if you’re making interactive 3D applications. For example, it’s used if you want clicks on the window to pick a 3D object from the scene. See the interactive demo for an example of this.
