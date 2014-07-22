Screencasts/Shows: Sparky Linux 9.9 XFCE Run Through, Mozilla's IRL and Linux Action News
Sparky Linux 9.9 XFCE Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Sparky Linux 9.9 XFCE. Enjoy!
IRL (podcast): Privacy or Profits - Why Not Both?
Every day, our data hits the market when we sign online. It’s for sale, and we’re left to wonder if tech companies will ever choose to protect our privacy rather than reap large profits with our information. But, is the choice — profit or privacy — a false dilemma? Meet the people who have built profitable tech businesses while also respecting your privacy. Fact check if Facebook and Google have really found religion in privacy. And, imagine a world where you could actually get paid to share your data.
In this episode, Oli Frost recalls what happened when he auctioned his personal data on eBay. Jeremy Tillman from Ghostery reveals the scope of how much ad-tracking is really taking place online. Patrick Jackson at Disconnect.me breaks down Big Tech’s privacy pivot. DuckDuckGo’s Gabriel Weinberg explains why his private search engine has been profitable. And Dana Budzyn walks us through how her company, UBDI, hopes to give consumers the ability to sell their data for cash.
Linux Action News 122
Android 10 has a lot we like while the PinePhone is real and closer than we thought.
Plus Red Hat’s new desktop strategy, and what we think Mozilla is getting right.
Graphics: AMD and Vulkan
Android Leftovers
Vertical Option in Development for Dash to Panel
If you long for a Dash to Panel vertical option I’ve some seriously good news: one is in development! The Dash to Dock Vertical implementation is being developed in a separate branch on the desktop dock’s Github, but its developer has already made quick progress. In Dash to Dock vs Dash to Panel face-off the latter would score higher with me simply because it combines the Top Bar and the “Dash” (what GNOME Shell calls the ‘dock’) into a single panel. Dash to Panel is neat. It’s tidy. And when paired with a traditional app menu (like the Arc Menu extension) it’s very Cinnamon-esque. But Dash to Dock can do something that its width-long rival can’t: be placed on any side of the screen.
Red Hat Quay 3.1, a highly available Kubernetes container registry, arrives
Kubernetes lets us orchestrate containers, but how do you track your container images? That's where Quay comes in. It enables you to keep a handle on not just your images but the configuration details you need to get a complete application up and running. Now, Red Hat is releasing Quay 3.1 to enable developers to mirror, store, build, and deploy their images securely across diverse enterprise environments and to leverage several new backend technologies. This follows up on May's Quay 3.0 release. That version brought support for multiple architectures, Windows containers, and a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)-based image to this container image registry.
