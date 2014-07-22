Security: Linux Kernel, Exim, Other Updates and Top 10 Browser Extensions for Ethical Hackers
-
Linux Kernel atalk_proc_exit Function Use-After-Free Vulnerability [CVE-2019-15292]
A vulnerability in the Linux Kernel could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on a targeted system.
The vulnerability is due to a use-after-free condition that exists in the atalk_proc_exit function of the affected software. The vulnerability is related to the anet/appletalk/atalk_proc.c, anet/appletalk/ddp.c, and anet/appletalk/sysctl_net_atalk.c source code files. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a request that submits malicious input to the targeted system. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a DoS condition.
-
Critical Exim flaw opens servers to remote code execution, patch now!
The Exim mail transfer agent (MTA) is impacted by a critical vulnerability that may allow local or unauthenticated remote attackers to execute programs with root privileges on the underlying system.
-
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (expat, ghostscript, libreoffice, and memcached), Fedora (chromium, grafana, kea, nsd, pdfbox, roundcubemail, and SDL), Gentoo (apache, dbus, exim, libsdl2, pango, perl, vlc, and webkit-gtk), Mageia (dovecot, giflib, golang, icedtea-web, irssi, java-1.8.0-openjdk, libgcrypt, libmspack, mercurial, monit, php, poppler, python-urllib3, rdesktop, SDL12, sdl2, sigil, sqlite3, subversion, tomcat, and zstd), openSUSE (chromium, exim, go1.12, httpie, libmirage, python-SQLAlchemy, and srt), Oracle (firefox, ghostscript, and kernel), SUSE (apache2, mariadb, mariadb-connector-c, postgresql94, python-Django1, python-Pillow, python-urllib3, and qemu), and Ubuntu (exim4).
-
Top 10 Browser Extensions for Ethical Hackers
Ethical hacking is not just a single skill, it is a whole set of skills and among these skills includes the usage of different tools for different techniques to work faster and with less effort.
Today we will discuss about the browser extensions that every ethical hacker should use to make its life and hacking a lot easier than before, and we will be talking about the best among them and the purpose of each of them. Some of these extensions will be Chrome-based only, others will be Firefox-based only and some of these will be available for both.
Now let’s start with those browser extensions:
-
