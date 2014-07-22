OSS Leftovers
CloudState, an Open Source Serverless Framework for Knative/Kubernetes
Lightbend has recently announced CloudState. Created by the team behind Akka, Play and the Reactive movement, CloudState is the first open source serverless framework designed to bring stateful management on Knative/Kubernetes stack.
GCC 10 Lands The eBPF Port For Targeting The Linux In-Kernel VM
Up to now the LLVM compiler stack has been used when wanting to target the Linux's eBPF in-kernel virtual machine while now the port for the GNU Compiler Collection has been deemed in good enough shape and merged.
Oracle developers can be thanked this time as it's their crew that nursed the GCC eBPF port into shape.
The GCC eBPF port is roughly equivalent to the capabilities of targeting eBPF from LLVM/Clang. There are some missing bits of functionality but they plan to get to that with time.
Pulumi 1.0 Introduces Infrastructure As Code SDK
Pulumi has launched version 1.0 of its modern infrastructure as code platform. The latest version introduces new capabilities designed to help developer and operations teams overcome organizational silos and achieve productivity, reliability and security on any cloud using familiar programming languages and open source tools and frameworks.
Outreachy Applications Open For The Winter 2019 Round
For the end-of-year internship period some of the projects on the table include integrating Jenkins with GitHub apps, fixing lock-related warnings within the Linux kernel, better displaying a JSON schema within Firefox, and various other possible projects.
Women and other under-represented groups in tech can apply to Outreachy. The stipend for the Outreachy internship period is at $5,500 USD plus a $500 travel stipend.
Graphics: AMD and Vulkan
Android Leftovers
Vertical Option in Development for Dash to Panel
If you long for a Dash to Panel vertical option I’ve some seriously good news: one is in development! The Dash to Dock Vertical implementation is being developed in a separate branch on the desktop dock’s Github, but its developer has already made quick progress. In Dash to Dock vs Dash to Panel face-off the latter would score higher with me simply because it combines the Top Bar and the “Dash” (what GNOME Shell calls the ‘dock’) into a single panel. Dash to Panel is neat. It’s tidy. And when paired with a traditional app menu (like the Arc Menu extension) it’s very Cinnamon-esque. But Dash to Dock can do something that its width-long rival can’t: be placed on any side of the screen.
Red Hat Quay 3.1, a highly available Kubernetes container registry, arrives
Kubernetes lets us orchestrate containers, but how do you track your container images? That's where Quay comes in. It enables you to keep a handle on not just your images but the configuration details you need to get a complete application up and running. Now, Red Hat is releasing Quay 3.1 to enable developers to mirror, store, build, and deploy their images securely across diverse enterprise environments and to leverage several new backend technologies. This follows up on May's Quay 3.0 release. That version brought support for multiple architectures, Windows containers, and a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)-based image to this container image registry.
