Purism's Debian-Based PureOS Linux Goes Stable for Rock Solid Releases
PureOS is Purism's in-house developed operating system based on the well-known Debian GNU/Linux OS, which the company is currently deploying on all of their Librem laptops, as well as the Librem 5 smartphone. Until now, PureOS was delivered only as a rolling release where you install once and receive updates forever.
However, due to the privacy and security-focused Librem 5 Linux phone, which will start shipping to customers on September 24th, the company decided to create a stable version of PureOS that contains well-tested components for a rock solid release, without any bleeding-edge software, which may not always work as intended.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 626 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: AMD and Vulkan
Android Leftovers
Vertical Option in Development for Dash to Panel
If you long for a Dash to Panel vertical option I’ve some seriously good news: one is in development! The Dash to Dock Vertical implementation is being developed in a separate branch on the desktop dock’s Github, but its developer has already made quick progress. In Dash to Dock vs Dash to Panel face-off the latter would score higher with me simply because it combines the Top Bar and the “Dash” (what GNOME Shell calls the ‘dock’) into a single panel. Dash to Panel is neat. It’s tidy. And when paired with a traditional app menu (like the Arc Menu extension) it’s very Cinnamon-esque. But Dash to Dock can do something that its width-long rival can’t: be placed on any side of the screen.
Red Hat Quay 3.1, a highly available Kubernetes container registry, arrives
Kubernetes lets us orchestrate containers, but how do you track your container images? That's where Quay comes in. It enables you to keep a handle on not just your images but the configuration details you need to get a complete application up and running. Now, Red Hat is releasing Quay 3.1 to enable developers to mirror, store, build, and deploy their images securely across diverse enterprise environments and to leverage several new backend technologies. This follows up on May's Quay 3.0 release. That version brought support for multiple architectures, Windows containers, and a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)-based image to this container image registry.
Recent comments
53 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago