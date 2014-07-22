Vertical Option in Development for Dash to Panel
If you long for a Dash to Panel vertical option I’ve some seriously good news: one is in development!
The Dash to Dock Vertical implementation is being developed in a separate branch on the desktop dock’s Github, but its developer has already made quick progress.
In Dash to Dock vs Dash to Panel face-off the latter would score higher with me simply because it combines the Top Bar and the “Dash” (what GNOME Shell calls the ‘dock’) into a single panel.
Dash to Panel is neat. It’s tidy. And when paired with a traditional app menu (like the Arc Menu extension) it’s very Cinnamon-esque.
But Dash to Dock can do something that its width-long rival can’t: be placed on any side of the screen.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 618 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: AMD and Vulkan
Android Leftovers
Vertical Option in Development for Dash to Panel
If you long for a Dash to Panel vertical option I’ve some seriously good news: one is in development! The Dash to Dock Vertical implementation is being developed in a separate branch on the desktop dock’s Github, but its developer has already made quick progress. In Dash to Dock vs Dash to Panel face-off the latter would score higher with me simply because it combines the Top Bar and the “Dash” (what GNOME Shell calls the ‘dock’) into a single panel. Dash to Panel is neat. It’s tidy. And when paired with a traditional app menu (like the Arc Menu extension) it’s very Cinnamon-esque. But Dash to Dock can do something that its width-long rival can’t: be placed on any side of the screen.
Red Hat Quay 3.1, a highly available Kubernetes container registry, arrives
Kubernetes lets us orchestrate containers, but how do you track your container images? That's where Quay comes in. It enables you to keep a handle on not just your images but the configuration details you need to get a complete application up and running. Now, Red Hat is releasing Quay 3.1 to enable developers to mirror, store, build, and deploy their images securely across diverse enterprise environments and to leverage several new backend technologies. This follows up on May's Quay 3.0 release. That version brought support for multiple architectures, Windows containers, and a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)-based image to this container image registry.
Recent comments
59 min 42 sec ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago