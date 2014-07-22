Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of September 2019 04:39:16 PM

Filed under

If you long for a Dash to Panel vertical option I’ve some seriously good news: one is in development!

The Dash to Dock Vertical implementation is being developed in a separate branch on the desktop dock’s Github, but its developer has already made quick progress.

In Dash to Dock vs Dash to Panel face-off the latter would score higher with me simply because it combines the Top Bar and the “Dash” (what GNOME Shell calls the ‘dock’) into a single panel.

Dash to Panel is neat. It’s tidy. And when paired with a traditional app menu (like the Arc Menu extension) it’s very Cinnamon-esque.

But Dash to Dock can do something that its width-long rival can’t: be placed on any side of the screen.