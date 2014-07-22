Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of September 2019 05:10:10 PM

Filed under

KDevelop vs. Kate?

Given already today we enter the area of KDevelop by providing the LSP client, we need to think about what happens in the future with overlapping features.

It is no goal to evolve Kate into an IDE.

We think Kate shall be a competitor for editors like Atom, not for full-fledged IDEs like KDevelop or Visual Studio.

Still, e.g. in the area of project management/code navigation/version control support there will be some overlap.

The question is: can we share stuff there? What shall be the focus of Kate and KDevelop in e.g. language support?

I think here it will be interesting which future direction the KDevelop project will take.