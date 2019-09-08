CompuLab's Airtop 3 Is The Most Powerful Fan-Less Computer We've Tested Yet
The past month and a half we have been putting CompuLab's Airtop 3 computer through some demanding benchmarks and a variety of endurance workloads. With the Airtop 3 under test loaded with an 8-core / 16-thread Xeon processor, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics, and 64GB of RAM with NVMe SSD storage there were some concerns over thermal throttling and if this fan-less industrial PC design could really deal with the generated heat. But after all of this testing, the Airtop 3 continues running strong and another shining example of CompuLab's engineering strength.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 375 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 min 44 sec ago
27 min 24 sec ago
8 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago